Andy Murray still inspired by his coming-of-age in New York

Andy Murray in a practice session with coach Ivan Lendl. Photo: Julian Finney/Getty Images

Andy Murray in a practice session with coach Ivan Lendl. Photo: Julian Finney/Getty Images

Simon Briggs

TEN years on from the blustery late-night battle that transformed his reputation, Andy Murray has spoken of the relief he felt at finally ending his grand slam jinx.

Even if Murray is now best known for his twin Wimbledon crowns, his most influential breakthrough arrived at the US Open final of 2012, where he traded blows with Novak Djokovic for almost five hours before eventually chiselling out victory in five topsy-turvy sets.

