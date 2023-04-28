Andy Murray still holds Wimbledon hopes despite equalling worst run with four defeats in a row
Andy Murray insists he still believes he can win another Wimbledon title despite his losing run continuing with defeat by Italian qualifier Andrea Vavassori in the opening round of the Madrid Open.
Latest Tennis
Andy Murray still holds Wimbledon hopes despite equalling worst run with four defeats in a row
‘I can’t give deadlines’ – Rafael Nadal doubtful for French Open after pulling out of Madrid
‘If I could stop the war, I would do that’ – Aryna Sabalenka says words of Belarus president not helping her
‘My elbow is not in an ideal shape’ – Novak Djokovic takes on rookie Frenchman half his age
Novak Djokovic suffers shock defeat in Monte Carlo Masters
Novak Djokovic returns to Tour seeking strong start to clay season
Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal to miss Monte Carlo Masters due to injuries
Russian Daniil Medvedev plans to earn his first win on clay after sealing Miami Open success
Players from Russia and Belarus cleared to compete at Wimbledon this year
World number one Carlos Alcaraz eases past Tommy Paul in Miami for ninth straight win
Top Stories
Radio review: Newstalk’s Kieran Cuddihy doesn’t have the giant-sized personality of George Hook (for good and bad)
Tanya Sweeney: I hate it when people try to push religion on me — that’s between me and the Man (or Gal) Upstairs
Breaking | All Black Charlie Ngatai replaces Robbie Henshaw as Leinster dealt another injury blow for Toulouse test
'This is crazy' – Passengers amazed by Cork taxi with pet crow that flies alongside car
Latest NewsMore
Hamilton fans queue for tickets outside Bord Gáis Energy Theatre
Next appointment process must restore trust in BBC, Sunak warned
Breaking | All Black Charlie Ngatai replaces Robbie Henshaw as Leinster dealt another injury blow for Toulouse test
Jurgen Klopp not willing to say Liverpool are back to their best just yet
Fota Wildlife Park launches public contest to name four cheetah cubs
Harry Kane feels ‘honest conversation’ with Daniel Levy was important for Spurs
The Weekend Hitlist: what we want to see, do, and buy this weekend
Donal Skehan’s simple work-from-home lunches — jammy eggs, anchovies and capers on sourdough, a chicken open sandwich and sriracha prawn cocktail rolls
The artisan way: add personality with handcrafted interiors
Today’s top TV and streaming picks: Family feuding prevails in Succession, Daniel Craig in No Time To Die and spy series Citadel