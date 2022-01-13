Andy Murray reaches first semi-final since 2019 after walkover over another injury-plagued player David Goffin

Andy Murray has made it through after his opponent retired. Photo: AP

Andy Murray reached his first ATP Tour semi-final since 2019 after a walkover against former world No7 David Goffin.

Like Murray, Goffin has been beset by injury problems and pulled out of the match after losing the opening set just a game after having had treatment to the back of his knee.

Before winning his opening-round match at the Sydney Classic, Goffin, who underwent elbow surgery before a knee issue saw an early end to his 2021 season in September, had not won an ATP Tour match since May.

But he slightly tweaked that knee in the preceding win against Denis Kudla, which increasingly became an issue in his quarter-final against Murray.

Afterwards, Murray said: “He’s missed the last eight months with injury. I believe he had surgery on the elbow and then had a problem with his knee, and it sucks. The injuries as you got older can get you down a little bit. Hopefully, he’s ok.”

Despite the ease of that win, Murray moved well playing some 15 hours after stepping off court past midnight following a three-hour-15-minute marathon against Nikoloz Basilashvili, whom he has been drawn against again in the opening round of the Australian Open.

Murray raced into a 3-0 lead but faced break points off his own serving at 3-1, only for Goffin to send a second-serve return long.

The Belgian looked like he might get back into the match at 4-2, but Murray edged out an eight-minute service game, after which Goffin looked increasingly uncomfortable.

He called for the trainer at the next change of ends, but it merely delayed an increasingly inevitable withdrawal, which came as his opponent won the first and only set 6-2.

Of his own game, Murray added: “The movement was what I was most pleased with. Maybe made a few more errors than I would have liked, but thought I moved well. I did a lot of running. Good to come out and move well today.”

