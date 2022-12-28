| 11.6°C Dublin

Andy Murray has emotional meeting with Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe as she recalls watching him win Wimbledon from Iranian prison

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Andy Murray. Picture: @andy_murray Expand

Richard Wheeler

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has recalled watching Sir Andy Murray win Wimbledon from solitary confinement in an Iranian prison, during an emotional meeting with the British tennis star.

The 44-year-old British-Iranian dual national said Sir Andy offered a “connection” to her life outside prison and an “escape” from her six-year detention.

