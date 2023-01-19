| 0.6°C Dublin

Andy Murray calls for end to ‘farce’ after 4am finish to Australian Open second round win

Andy Murray of Britain reacts during his match against Thanasi Kokkinakis of Australia at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Andy Murray of Britain reacts during his match against Thanasi Kokkinakis of Australia at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Eleanor Crooks in Melbourne

Andy Murray called for tennis to end the "farce" of all-night matches after battling past 4am at the Australian Open to defeat Thanasi Kokkinakis in one of the most extraordinary performances of his career.

Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis served for victory at 5-3 in the third set of their second-round encounter on a rowdy, partisan Margaret Court Arena only for Murray to show once again that his greatest asset is a stubborn refusal to lose.

