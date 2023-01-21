After playing 14 hours and three minutes in the tournament, Andy Murray exits Australian Open in third round

Andy Murray reacts during the third round singles match against Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain during day six of the 2023 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 21, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Andy Murray threatened another miracle on Margaret Court Arena but fell to a four-set defeat against Roberto Bautista Agut in the third round of the Australian Open.

The Scot was back at the scene of his late-night heroics against Thanasi Kokkinakis, having done his best to recover from the five-hour and 45-minute epic, where he came back from two sets down to claim victory at 4.05am.