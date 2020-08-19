Taylor's 'prison' prep for bout

Katie Taylor feels like a prisoner in her hotel in Essex as she gets ready for her fight on Saturday

Even for Katie Taylor - who lived alone in Vernon, Connecticut during the United States' Covid-19 lockdown - being confined to her bedroom in the Holiday Inn, Brentwood, ahead of her world championship fight on Saturday night, is particularly challenging.

Meals are delivered to her room and though she is allowed to train in the hotel gym, she cannot take a stroll around the Essex countryside.

"I'm not used to being in prison for a week," she remarked in a media conference over Zoom yesterday.

"I'm usually allowed to leave the hotel and go for a walk. But it has been a very different week, a new experience.

"But I'm definitely soaking it all in and I am enjoying it."

On Saturday night, Taylor puts her unbeaten professional record and her four world lightweight belts on the line against Belgium's Delfine Persoon nearly 15 months after their enthralling showdown in New York's Madison Square Garden.

The Bray pugilist won the first fight on a majority 2-0 decision – the third judge scored the contest a draw.

According to Persoon, the judges should have awarded her two more rounds which would have given her the verdict. Taylor acknowledges that it was too close for comfort.

“I was just so delighted and relieved that the decision went my way. It was obviously a very close fight. It was a great fight, but it was probably a bit too exciting for my liking.”

There is no love lost between the camps. Persoon has deliberately goaded Taylor ahead of the rematch, describing her as the “paper champion”. Taylor had resisted the urge to respond. Yesterday, though, she let her mask slip, suggesting: “I wouldn’t say she’s the type of person who would have respect.”

Her comment came in the context of a discussion about Persoon’s decision to re-register as an amateur in her native Belgium last year and box at the Olympic qualifier.

Irish Independent