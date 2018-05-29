Tattersalls International Horse Trials underway this week with some of equestrian's biggest names

World and Olympic champions are expected to compete at the tournament including multiple-time Olympic gold medalists Blyth Tait and Andrew Hoy.

The event runs until the 3rd of June and will see riders compete in the equestrian discipline of three-day eventing, combining dressage, cross-country and showjumping.

There are nearly 400 entrants from 16 countries at the event, including the current World Number 1 Oliver Townsend from Great Britain, and there is an overall prize fund of €50,000 across the eight classes.