Tattersalls International Horse Trials underway this week with some of equestrian's biggest names
The Tattersalls International Horse Trials begin on Wednesday 30th May, and some of the leading names from the world of equestrian will be on show at the event in Ratoath, County Meath.
World and Olympic champions are expected to compete at the tournament including multiple-time Olympic gold medalists Blyth Tait and Andrew Hoy.
The event runs until the 3rd of June and will see riders compete in the equestrian discipline of three-day eventing, combining dressage, cross-country and showjumping.
There are nearly 400 entrants from 16 countries at the event, including the current World Number 1 Oliver Townsend from Great Britain, and there is an overall prize fund of €50,000 across the eight classes.
There is Irish interest in the form of Olympic competitors Jonty Evans and Camilla Speirs, while fellow Irish entrants Cathal Daniels and Sam Watson will harbour hopes of representing their country at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, and potentially joining an elite list of Irish Olympic medalists.
Roughly 35,000 people are expected to attend the event, which will also host a mini-village with hundreds of bars, restaurants and shops.
Online Editors
