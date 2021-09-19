Why we shouldn’t forget the divisive saga of Michelle Smith’s medals

US President Bill Clinton waves to the press as he stands alongside Michelle Smith at the Georgia Tech aquatics centre during the 1996 Atlanta Olympics. Clinton sympathised with Smith for all the ‘crap’ she had to deal with during the games. Picture: AFP via Getty Images

While pouring through the newspaper archives it is always fascinating to see what has changed in the last 25 years.

For example, in 1996 the Irish Independent comfortably ran headlines that described Bill Clinton as a ‘family man’, Pádraig Harrington was just an upcoming star with Ryder Cup dreams and Dustin the Turkey still had some musical street-cred with a number one hit.

But one thing that never changes is how Irish people adore a sporting hero who lifts this little country to the top of the podium.

This year we were treated to the golden hue of Kellie Harrington, Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy in Tokyo. Nine years ago, Katie Taylor lit the green fire in London, which ended a long wait since Michael Carruth won gold at Barcelona in 1992 . . . as some RTÉ viewers were led to believe during coverage of the success of rowers McCarthy and O’Donovan in Japan.

The national broadcaster’s presenters took some flak for bypassing one entry into the golden roll of honour during their discussion of previous heroes, and an old debate restarted in Irish society.

For those who may not remember, let me offer a brief synopsis of that winner.

Swimmer Michelle Smith won three gold medals and a bronze at the 1996 Olympics. She was the first female to ever win an Olympic gold for Ireland, and to this day is the nation’s most successful athlete.

Read More

The then 26-year-old had competed at the previous two Olympic Games, but came nowhere near producing these kinds of performances. She credited her improvements in the years leading up to Atlanta to a new training regime she had been undertaking in the Netherlands after the Barcelona Games in 1992, ran by her Dutch husband Erik de Bruin, who she met in Barcelona.

Other explanations for this stellar rise included the use of a new swimsuit. Smith wrote in her diary in the Irish Independent that “The new Speedo Aquablade, as it’s known, is revolutionary in its design,” going on to explain the benefits of the suit’s new material and how it generated less water resistance than skin.

However, Smith’s dramatic improvements in the years after Barcelona were grabbing people’s attention and her competitors noticed a sharp change in her physiqu.

“We were at a World Cup and I noticed her physical appearance changed significant,” said Canadian Marianne Limpert, who was a silver medallist in 1996 behind Smith in the 200-metre individual medley.

“I said ‘wow I guess she is training a lot harder,’ but a team-mate of mine who was older kind of looked at me and said ‘I think it’s not just training.”

And in Atlanta, her counterparts were openly discussing their suspicions that her success was a result of something more than just innovative training methods.

“If you are asking if the accusations are out there (about Michelle) then yes they are because it is a tremendous drop,” said American star swimmer Janet Evans.

“It is questionable, but it is possible,” she added.

The circumstantial evidence would, in most cases, be unavoidable. Her partner, Erik, was a shot putter who was served with a ban after testing positive for a banned substance in 1993, during which time both he and Michelle lived together.

He had previously spoken quite freely to Dutch newspaper de Volkskrant when expressing how he didn’t care how convicted doper Ben Johnson won medals in Seoul 1988, he was still the hero of those Games.

Add to that the scale and timeline of Smith’s improvement in the pool, which was described as unprecedented outside the communist world. She was reaching an age where, due to how a female body matures, she ought to have been slowing down. But the time that provided Smith with her first gold medal in the 400m Individual Medley was 19 seconds faster than the time she posted in Barcelona.

Whilst conducting research for Tainted Gold: The Michelle Smith Story podcast the part of this saga that surprised me the most is how early the battle lines were drawn and how deep they ran between those in the media.

These days, young, impressionable journalists begin their pathways by being shuffled into a room to be bluntly told to prepare to live in a world where striving for truth can lead to being the most hated person in the room.

Of course, in the real world things are rarely black-and-white but after Smith became Ireland’s golden girl, a monochrome divide in Irish media and Irish society quickly formed in a way that does not happen very often here, and it produced two camps split on whether they believed her.

It began with pointed questioning by the American journalists in Georgia, a line that prompted President Bill Clinton to apologise for “all the crap” thrown at Smith by American reporters.

The international flavour of this battle is reflected in the words of Michelle’s father, Brian, who said “The Americans were caught on drugs. No Irish person was ever caught on drugs because no Irish person ever takes drugs. The Americans are not in any position to cast aspersions.”

If you are Irish and you are adverse to the more direct and sometimes less respectful nature of American journalists, it is understandable that you would form a view that the ‘Yanks’ were sore losers and that Smith did nothing wrong.

And there were a few stubborn truths that can be referred to if you are on the pro-Smith side of the divide.

She passed all the doping tests at the Games, her times were not breaking any World or Olympic records and some of her opponents were of a similar age, so, some argued, she wasn’t an outlier in that regard.

Smith defended her reputation at the Games, adamantly saying that “I am not going to let anything take away from this joy. I have really worked so hard. I have put my whole life into the last three-and-a-half years and this is the result of it. Nobody can take these medals away from me.”

This was good enough for the politicians and those who wanted to capitalise on the national mood. That circumstantial evidence that would, in most cases, be unavoidable still posed so many questions, but for some, dodging it became practice as protecting the aura around a national hero took priority over the need to ask questions and clarify what was really going on.

Some truly did believe her. For others, avoiding the debate seemed to have its benefits – RTÉ, who awarded her sports personality of the year 1996 and gave little attention to the sceptics, landed an advertising windfall worth £500,000 during Smith’s golden hat-trick.

And when a national hero is involved, and you can still hear Amhrán na bfFiann playing in your ears from Atlanta, being the Irish person who asks those questions can take a toll. The reality of being the most hated person in the room hits hard as the legitimate search for answers became painted as a witch hunt by those who wanted to believe in the fairytale of Ireland’s golden girl.

Paul Kimmage recounts how he was “tortured” by what he had to write, and described the division as the “dirty war”.

Even years after 1996, and the subsequent hearings in years after following a tampered drug test in Michelle’s home in 1998, people tell stories of lingering animosity.

Maybe the RTÉ presenters plainly forgot of Michelle’s medal haul on live TV, or maybe all the main players from one of Irish sport’s most incredible stories are trying to rewrite history, but either way this is not a saga we can afford to forget.

Irish people tend to be quite proud that we haven’t fallen into the polarising trap that the Americans and British have in terms of how we respect consensus and common ground.

But sport has revealed our ability as a nation to cover our eyes with the green jersey, tear ourselves apart and learn how to disagree upon basic facts.

Stories like Smith’s serve as a reminder that facts, truth and integrity matter in all walks of life, but we can sometimes forget that in favour of what the public wants.

When you listen to the podcast, it strikes you how personal this story became and how scars still remain 25 years on. And whether you see Michelle Smith’s medals as a triumph or a travesty, they should always be worthy of debate.

If you believe her, let them be symbols of joy, but we all should keep them as a reminder that integrity matters – back then and now.

Listen to Episode 1 of Tainted Gold: The Michelle Smith story now on Independent.ie or where you get your podcasts. Listen to Episode 2 on Wednesday and the final part on Friday