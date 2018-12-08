Two lawsuits filed against world swimming body FINA

Two lawsuits have been filed against FINA in California in a challenge of the perceived monopoly held by swimming's world governing body.

Three swimmers - Hungary's Katinka Hosszu, a three-time Olympic champion, and Americans Tom Shields and Michael Andrew - have filed a complaint "on behalf of elite swimmers around the world," they said in a media statement.

The International Swimming League has filed a separate complaint, suing FINA for "anti-competitive conduct" after it was forced to abandon plans to stage a two-day competition in Italy this month after, it says, FINA demanded US dollars 50million (£39.3m) to sanction the event.

Swimmers seeking to compete in the inaugural ISL were threatened with a ban from FINA events, including the World Championships, in a move which would have threatened their Olympic participation.

The athletes believe the ISL would boost the professionalisation of swimming, arguing more of FINA's revenues should directly benefit the competitors and that it can co-exist with FINA's own events.

Press Association Sport has contacted FINA for a response.

Online Editors