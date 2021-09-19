| 12.9°C Dublin

The search for Michelle Smith, Part Two - Ireland's golden wonder... and the questions that followed

Atlanta was supposed to be about Sonia. Few outside swimming saw what was coming

Michelle Smith poses with her three gold medals after the Atlanta Olympic Games of 1996. Photo: Billy Stickland Expand

Paul Kimmage Twitter

Michelle Smith’s gold medal triumph in the 400m medley at the Atlanta Olympics was a ground-breaking moment and one of the greatest in Irish sport. The first Irish swimmer to reach an Olympic final, she was the first Irish woman to medal at an Olympic Games and was cheered by every sports fan in the country.

There was a message from President Mary Robinson: “On behalf of all Irish people who are celebrating with you tonight, and on my own behalf, I send you warmest congratulations on your marvellous victory.

“Your historic achievement in winning a gold medal on the first day of the centennial Olympics and establishing a new national record has confirmed your position as a superb role model for all young sports people — and in particular for Irish women. Your personal determination and tenacity, with your total commitment to swimming, has been justly rewarded. We are all proud of you.”

