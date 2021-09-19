The search for Michelle Smith, Part Two - Ireland's golden wonder... and the questions that followed

Michelle Smith’s gold medal triumph in the 400m medley at the Atlanta Olympics was a ground-breaking moment and one of the greatest in Irish sport. The first Irish swimmer to reach an Olympic final, she was the first Irish woman to medal at an Olympic Games and was cheered by every sports fan in the country.

There was a message from President Mary Robinson: “On behalf of all Irish people who are celebrating with you tonight, and on my own behalf, I send you warmest congratulations on your marvellous victory.

“Your historic achievement in winning a gold medal on the first day of the centennial Olympics and establishing a new national record has confirmed your position as a superb role model for all young sports people — and in particular for Irish women. Your personal determination and tenacity, with your total commitment to swimming, has been justly rewarded. We are all proud of you.”

A message from An Taoiseach John Bruton: “My warmest congratulations to Michelle Smith for her wonderful achievement in winning a gold medal in the Olympics 400 metres swimming event. Her training, dedication and determination have brought her just reward with this great victory. My congratulations, too, to Michelle’s family and coach who have supported her in her efforts towards this Olympic achievement.”

And, two days later, a response from Janet Evans that created headlines for a week: ‘Bitter Evans brings begrudgery to new low’; ‘US Green With Envy’; ‘Remarks by Evans are a disgrace’; ‘Sour Grape Yanks Attack Our Hero’

Janet Evans, from Placentia in California, was one of the greatest talents the sport had ever seen. In 1987, aged just 15, she broke three world records in the 400m, 800m and 1500m freestyle events at the US National Championships. A year later, she won three gold medals at the Seoul Olympics and set a world record in the 400m freestyle that would last 18 years.

A three-time World Swimmer of the Year, she won a gold and a silver at the Barcelona Olympics, set a world record in the 800m freestyle that lasted almost two decades, and won a fifth World Championship in 1994. By the Atlanta Games she was 24 years old and in decline. That’s how it works in swimming, and that’s what triggered the questions:

Q: “Does Michelle’s tremendous improvement at the age of 26 surprise you?”

A: “Yeah, it is a little surprising.”

Q: “Why?”

A: “It’s kinda outta nowhere. Some people are better when they are older, some people are better when they’re younger, I guess.”

Q: “When the Chinese made dramatic improvements we accused them of being on drugs and were accused of being racist . . . Now we have a western European swimmer accused of doing the same thing. Shouldn’t the same standards be applied?”

A: “I think any time a person in a country has dramatic improvement, there is that question. I have heard that question posed in the last few weeks about this particular swimmer.”

Of the 104 women’s finalists at the Atlanta Games, Michelle Smith was one of eight aged 25 or older; of the eight, she was the only one who had never medalled or made a final at a previous Games. In Seoul, she was trounced by Evans in the 400m medley and did not make a B final in four events.

In Barcelona, she was well short of her best and did not make a B final in three events. In Atlanta, she won three gold medals and a bronze. It was extraordinary. No world class woman swimmer had ever been faster at 26 than she was at 22 but as her rivals were growing older, Michelle was growing younger.

She was swimming’s Benjamin Button.

1

Two days before Christmas, the Dutch thrower and the Irish swimmer took a seasonal stroll down Dublin’s Grafton Street. In all the fuss surrounding the move to Ireland, Erik had forgotten to buy Michelle a Christmas present. He stopped her outside Weir’s Jewellers and asked her if she liked any of the engagement rings. Michelle picked one out, he bought it, and a marriage made in heaven was underway.

Gold: A Triple Champion’s Story

As Michelle Smith was being proposed to, Gary O’Toole was doing some proposing. He had spent the four months since the Barcelona Games knocking on doors and talking to swimmers who had been coached by George Gibney. On December 16 he sent a letter to the secretary of the IASA:

“I am writing to you in your capacity as an Officer of the IASA to request a meeting with you and the other officers of the Swimming Association. I am very anxious to discuss, with all of you, some extremely disturbing information that I have come across. The consequences of my information are so serious that I feel you should afford me the chance to discuss the matter in person and forego the usual written communiques.

“The information that I am in possession of pertains to the serious matter of ‘Child Sexual Abuse’ and a swimming coach that has carried out these gross acts of indecency for many years. The matter takes on even greater proportions when this coach’s present standing within the Swimming Association is considered.”

The response was not encouraging:

“Further to my letter to you dated 17 December 1992, I would advise that the advice we received from the IASA legal advisor is as follows: the IASA cannot act on mere rumour and innuendo and the person concerned has a basic right to his good name and reputation unless and until (a) first hand complaint is made in the first instance and thereafter justified.”

O’Toole was undeterred. He kept fighting and pressing for justice and decided to continue swimming. “I was never going to Atlanta,” he says. “But I didn’t want to be outside the sport while the Gibney thing was going on. I knew there were people that wouldn’t believe me and I wanted to be around so they couldn’t say stuff behind my back: ‘Ahh don’t mind him — he’s just mad after the Olympics.’ I still wanted to be a member of the swimming fraternity and to show people: ‘I’m not mad. I’m trying to expose George Gibney. This is not a personal vendetta.’ I was protecting myself in certain ways.”

Two months later, in February of '93, he travelled to Belfast for the Spring Championships, his first competitive meet of the season. It was also the first time he had seen Michelle since they had been shuffled out the losers’ door on the flight home from Barcelona.

“That’s when I noticed her engagement ring,” he says. “I said, ‘Nice!’” She was the same Michelle I remembered from six months previously.”

It would be December before he saw her again.

Smith made a successful but pedestrian start to the season. She won the 400m IM in Belfast, the 400m IM at the Leinster Championships in March, and a third in April at an international meet in Edinburgh, but the times were nothing special. Then she was out for two months with glandular fever, or Pfeiffer’s virus as it is also known.

2

The Irish-based Dutch athlete embroiled in an alleged doping scandal at the World Athletics Championships in Stuttgart has protested his innocence and vowed to clear his name. Erik De Bruin, fiancé of Irish Olympic swimmer Michelle Smith, was close to tears after the IAAF announced that he had tested positive during the Grand Prix meet at Cologne two weeks ago and would be banned for four years.

The 30-year-old athlete stands accused of having an excess of growth hormone testosterone in his blood. But De Bruin denies he took the hormone, and pleaded natural causes for the imbalance which showed up on the tests. He claims that a virus named Pfeiffer’s virus, which prevented him competing at the Olympic Games last year, was responsible for the imbalance.

De Bruin said: “It’s all a mistake. I am completely innocent. They should have accepted my explanation and let me throw the discus anyway. They could have taken the medal back if the medical facts did not tally later with my explanation . . . You don’t know what it’s like for a sportsman to be expelled like this.”

Last night Michelle Smith revealed that the amount of testosterone which showed up in De Bruin’s body at the Cologne test was 6.85 — and the limit is apparently six. “The International Olympic Committee regard between six and ten as such a grey area that they don’t consider it to be proof of a positive result.

“Erik is willing to fight this. I was with him in Cologne when he was tested, and he had no problem being tested. The problem for a sportsman in this situation is that basically he’s guilty until proven innocent. He will definitely fight this decision.”

De Bruin is one of the finest discus throwers in the world, with a lifetime best of 68.12 metres. He had been silver medallist in the Tokyo World Championships two years ago, and competed for Holland at the 1984 and 1988 Olympics.

Last night the Dutch Athletics Federation confirmed he had pleaded natural causes for the hormonal imbalance which showed up in tests at Cologne on August 1. They merely said he had failed the tests for whatever reason and he had therefore been dropped from the Dutch representation at the World Championships.

De Bruin has been living and training in the Dublin area since his engagement to Michelle Smith was announced last winter. Ms Smith (23) has dominated the Backstroke and 400m Individual Medley in the National Championships for the last ten years. She has twice represented Ireland in the Olympics.

Irish Independent,

August 19, 1993

3

Gary O’Toole spent most of 1993 racing on the fumes of 1992, but they were decent fumes. He set a couple of national records, performed well at the European Championships and was selected for the inaugural World Short Course Championships at Palma de Majorca in December.

Michelle was on the flight. There had been another story in the papers about Erik’s positive test and he remembers asking her about it. “There was nothing accusatory in my comment and nothing defensive in her reply is how I’d best describe it,” he says. “She kind of brushed it off. It was all very vague.”

His memory of what happened next is clearer.

“We got to Palma and headed almost immediately to the pool to loosen out and see the facility,” he says. “We never bothered with changing rooms; you’d go in your gear and take your tracksuit off at the side of the pool. So we got there and she took her top off and I remember thinking, ‘Wow! Holy shit!’ This was not the same Michelle. She was leaner, muscular, a different . . . shape.”

Smith made the B final in her two events. In the 400m medley, she was two seconds faster than her national record, and five seconds faster than she had raced all year. In the 200m backstroke, she broke the national record by a second. Two months later, at the Spring International meet in Galway, she obliterated the 200m medley record by 4.7 seconds and set national records for the 100m backstroke and 100m butterfly.

Then she moved to Holland.

“In early 1994 we were into the World Championships season and I needed to access a 50-metre pool,” she says in her biography. “In March that year, Erik got the offer of a house to rent near his parents in Hardinxveld . . . his dad wasn’t well at the time and he wanted to be close to home.

“It also made absolute sense in terms of the facilities that were going to be available to me to train as a serious swimmer. There was a 50-metre pool 12 minutes away which I joined and there were four or five 25-metre pools within striking distance to ensure that I could have access to all the pool time I needed.”

There was another change.

“She wasn’t really part of the team anymore,” O’Toole says. “She would eat separately and train separately and wouldn’t come to team meetings. It was just herself and Erik. She was swimming for the team but not part of the team.”

In March, they were selected for two World Cup meets in Sheffield and Paris. In Sheffield, Smith finished third in the 200m backstroke and cleaved three seconds off her national record. Then she won the 400m medley in 4:38.2 — a 7.6 second demolition of her record in Palma. Four days later, she swam two seconds faster in Paris.

“I am now coaching myself,” she told a reporter in Sheffield. “It’s a weird but wonderful world. If I have any self-doubts, if I let myself slide, I have only myself to blame. But I revel in my own training regime.

“I have also got to thank my fiancé . . . He looked at my training programme and told me this is what I was doing 16 years ago. I have adopted a training routine which would be more familiar to track and field athletes but it suits me.

“I have also introduced weight training — something common to world swimmers for decades but new to me, and it’s something of a personal torture. But after tonight no one can ever tell me that I can never do well a) because I am Irish and b) because we do not have a 50-metre pool.”

There was another view.

“The whispering started in Palma with the change in her physical appearance,” O’Toole says. “She didn’t get better and look different, she looked different and got better, and people in swimming were straight onto it: ‘What’s going on with her?’

“She goes 4:45 in Palma, 4:38 in Sheffield and 4:36 a few days later in Paris — so she has dropped nine seconds in three months! She had moved up a grade and other teams were starting to notice. I remember the British were extremely sceptical.”

What happened next didn’t help. Four months before a breakout performance at the World Championships in Rome, Michelle was sick again, another virus. Here’s a paragraph from the minutes of an IASA meeting on June 26 1994:

“A letter received from Michelle Smith to the Director of Swimming was read out in which she said that she had been ill, had not been training, and would not be happy to take part in high level competition at present, but would be continuing her training for the World Championships.

“It is noted that Michelle Smith has not supplied an address to us at which she can be contacted in Holland, and all communication must be through her parents’ home in Rathcoole.”

4

Dear Sean,

Thank you for your fax. The 100 free that I swam today was 57.86. This time is on the official card. The results from my final will be available tomorrow, and I’ll send you the official results.

Regarding best times:

- The 50 free short course should be 25.85

- The 200 Bc (backstroke) long course should be 2.18.92 (the current Irish record)

- And my 800 free long course is not listed. That stands at 9.04.59 swam on 13/5/95

I think everything else is correct. Let me know if you need any more info.

Regards to Shayne

Best wishes,

Michelle

A letter to Sean Gordon,

Hon Recorder of the IASA,

May 28 1995

5

Sean Gordon’s devotion to Irish swimming began with a knock on a door:

“Are you awake, Shayne?”

“Yes dad.”

“Good girl.”

He’d have porridge ready on the table when she came downstairs. She wouldn’t be hungry but would dip a spoon to placate him. Then he’d start the car and she would grab her bag.

They left every morning at 5.45 and he’d be singing before they left the driveway: “Hi-ho, hi-ho, it’s off the work we go . . .”

It drove her crazy.

“Yes dad!”

The pool at King’s Hospital was a 15-minute drive. He’d follow her through the door and watch for a while from the bank, then retreat to the car and wrap himself with a blanket.

She trained for two hours every day from 6-8am. Then he’d drive her to school.

Competitions were held at weekends and were reliant on parents and volunteers. The manpower required was ridiculous: recorders, stroke judges, announcers and sometimes a timer behind each block. They also took money. That’s how Sean was drawn in.

He joined the committee at King’s Hospital, served as treasurer, and leaned on his brother-in-law, Colm Wilkinson, to sing at a couple of fundraisers. “He loved music,” Shayne says. “He made a loop on a cassette of a classical piece by Pachelbel called ‘Cannon’, and I used to listen to it before each race to get my head in order.”

Music was the bridge to the governing body.

Championship meets were generally dull, soulless affairs, so he organised an amplifier and some speakers and started cranking up the volume. “He changed Irish swimming and the way it was announced,” Shayne says. “He’d talk about swimmers when they were in the water — their records and best times — and play groups like Queen and loads of great tunes. And he’d have the kids marching up to collect their medals like they were superstars.”

It was as ‘The Announcer’ that O’Toole knew Gordon first. Then he started dating Shayne and got to know him better. He bought him a t-shirt — ‘The Mouth with the Mic’ — and was impressed when he kept wearing it. But Sean Gordon was no joke.

“Smart. Honest. Intelligent. Well-read,” O’Toole says. “He had a strong moral compass and I never saw him angry.”

In 1993, seven months after Shayne quit the sport, Sean was offered a new position as Honorary Recorder. He had met some nice people in swimming, enjoyed the involvement and was engaged by the new role: to keep track of times and records claimed, and to recommend them to the Executive Committee of the IASA for ratification.

The first year went smoothly with perhaps a fistful of new times, but things started to get complicated when Michelle moved to Holland. “She sent back fax messages claiming records that were achieved at what could only be described as mini-meets,” he observed later.

“Timing was recorded by hand-held watches and the times were recorded only to the tenth part of a second, rather than the hundredth part of a second, which is standard practice. I was concerned about this and decided to accept in future, only electronically timed results.”

But within a couple of months there was another problem — he was running out of ink. Here’s a report he prepared for the IASA on November 15, 1994:

Michelle Smith

The King’s Hospital Swimming Club

Born 16th December 1969

Irish Senior Records at present

SHORTCOURSE

100m BACKSTROKE 1:02.36 (Also Irish All-Comers Record)

200m BACKSTROKE 2:10:76

200m IND MEDLEY 2:14.51 (Also Irish All-Comers Record 2:17.23)

400m IND MEDLEY 4:36.84 (Also Irish All-Comers Record 4:49.58)

100m BUTTERFLY 1:01.32 (Also Irish All-Comers Record)

LONGCOURSE

200m BACKSTROKE 2:18.92

50m BUTTERFLY 29.05

100m BUTTERFLY 1:02.10

200m BUTTERFLY 2:12.79 (5th place in World Championships)

200m IND. MEDLEY 2:19.48

400m IND. MEDLEY 4:47.89 (9th place in World Championships)

Now ranked 14th and 15th in world in 200m Butterfly and 400m Ind medley events.

Michelle’s performance at the World Championships — the best ever by an Irish swimmer — gnawed at him for months. That she had finished ninth in the 400m medley and carved nine seconds off the record was astounding, but that was always her best event.

But the butterfly.

Her weakest event.

Her first as an international.

Fifth in the world.

Now that was unbelievable.

He faxed the report and started rooting through a box of old cuttings and photos in his study. There was a faded report from The Irish Times dated Monday, January 16, 1989 towards the bottom of the pile. There she was. Page five. Michelle as he had known her. A photo by Tom Lawlor. A caption that almost made him cry: “Tranquil Moments — Michelle Smith of King’s Hospital catches her breath after being defeated in the women’s 200 metres butterfly event in the Leinster Spring Championships in the Guinness Pool on Saturday. Smith was edged into second place by Shayne Gordon of Trojan.”

6

Dip into Gary O’Toole’s pool of knowledge and you will find yourself anywhere but the shallow end. In fact, the newest addition to RTE’s broadcasting team for the Olympics has created such a huge splash on the screen that his programme editor, Niall Cogley, cannot remember such “an astonishing response” to a newcomer in television.

“He’s very confident, very expert on camera. He has all the qualities you would need and then some more. I believe we’ve had more feedback about Gary O’Toole than anything I can remember in the recent past,” says Cogley.

Complimentary words indeed. But, this is no in-house publicity push. If Michelle Smith has been the barrier breaker of the Atlanta Olympics, then Gary O’Toole has certainly made waves as the swimming analyst at home . . . RTE’s Bill O’Herlihy is unstinting in his admiration for O’Toole. “For a guy with such a limited involvement in television he has massive authority. You can’t helped but be gob-smacked by his uncannily accurate predictions.”

The Irish Times

July 27, 1996

The meeting was called a few months before the Games. O’Toole was doing his finals at the time and reckons it was probably March, and that there were at least seven gathered around the table: head of sport, Tim O’Connor, executive producer, Niall Cogley, presenter, Bill O’Herlihy, and the four lead analysts — O’Toole (swimming), Mick Dowling (boxing), Eamonn Coghlan and John Treacy (athletics).

Atlanta was being projected as the ‘Sonia’ games. The world champion from Cobh had been the dominant force in middle-distance running for four years and was widely expected to become the first Irish woman in history to medal at an Olympic Games. She was also, O’Toole recalls, the first item on the agenda that afternoon.

“Tim O’Connor turned to Eamonn first: ‘What do you think is going to happen?’ And Eamonn was optimistic and effusive in his praise: Sonia was the greatest thing in track and field and was guaranteed to bring home at least one medal. Then Tim turned to Niall and said, ‘What are we doing with that?’

“And Niall had it all covered. There would be an outside broadcast unit in Cobh for all the reaction; they were going link-up with the family in Atlanta, and they had loads of colour pieces planned for the build-up. Tim was happy. ‘That’s great’. Then he turned to me: ‘How many swimmers have we, Gary?’

“I said, ‘Five.’ He said, ‘How will they do?’ I said, ‘I think we’ll win at least two gold, maybe a silver, and might even take four medals home.’ You could have heard a pin drop — they were stunned. ‘Run that by me again,’ Tim says. I said, ‘Well, four medals at best — definitely two gold.’

“He said, ‘Who’s going to win these?’ I said, ‘Our current European champion. She’s the only one that’s going to win any medals.’ He said, ‘Holy f**k!’ Then he said, ‘Niall, what have we done about this.’ And Niall said, ‘Well, not a lot.’ So Tim asks me again: ‘Are you sure?’ And that’s when Bill interjected: ‘Look,’ he said, ‘if he says it’s going to happen then we have to take it seriously.’”

Nobody did.

That’s probably what surprises most looking back — at least nobody outside swimming. Michelle’s performance in Rome had put her on the front page of The Irish Times but it was only the sports supplement. She wasn’t in the same league as Sonia.

“I thought Rome was as good as she was going to get,” O’Toole says. “How wrong was I? She was only at base camp. Then, once she performed at the European Championships (two gold, one silver) it was entirely predictable what she would do at the Olympics.”

He called it.

“We’re in the studio on the first night and Bill says, ‘What’s going to happen here?’ I said, ‘She’s probably going to win the gold medal.’ And he was almost giddy: ‘Gold medal! Day 1! This is amazing!’ And it was a kind of strange because I think Bill always considered himself a journalist.

“And he was well versed in swimming. His two daughters, Jill and Sally, were involved in the sport — Sally was national standard, and he understood how it worked and what it took; that people don’t come from nowhere. But that night he was just the conduit, and we were both happy to tip-toe around everything.

“We spent two days avoiding the elephant in the room and then it all kicked off with Janet Evans. They showed the (Evans) interview, but a directive had come down from above that we weren’t to discuss anything about Michelle Smith and drugs on air. And that suited me I have to say.

“I’d been through the George Gibney thing and took it very personally when his trial fell apart. Two years later, my life is back in order. I’m a doctor. I’m living with my future wife. I’m on television doing something I enjoy. There’s an RTE decree that says ‘You can’t talk about this.’ Happy days for me.

“Was that honourable? Not entirely, but I didn’t tell any lies. When people asked off camera, or when journalists rang, I told them what I thought. I couldn’t do that on TV. It wasn’t allowed. Would I have answered the question if Bill had asked? Yes, I would. I wouldn’t have been able to lie.”

7

Thanks for all the late nights Michelle. Your breathtaking performances have ruined our sleep patterns, and sent our spirits soaring. Thanks for the inspiration. And the magic.

An RTE ad after Atlanta ‘96

Michelle was on the front page of every Irish newspaper for a week. The questions raised by Evans were lost in the headlines:

‘Golden Wonder’

‘The Pride of Ireland’

‘Queen of the Games’

‘Magnificent Michelle’

There was a song (Princess of the Tide), a shampoo commercial, a raft of sponsorship deals and endorsements and talk of a movie with Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman. And so many awards: People of the Year . . . Texaco Awards . . . RTÉ Sportsperson of the Year . . . Irish Independent Sportstar of the Year.

There was also a proposal (from the Leinster Branch) to offer her Honorary Life Membership of the IASA. For Sean Gordon, it was a step too far. On November 25 1996, he sent a letter of resignation to the IASA president, Mary O’Malley:

Dear Mary,

Thank you for the information on the upcoming AGM. I regret, especially in view of the many clubs nominating me, that I will be unable to accept such nominations this year, for any position. In view of the fact that many of us, if not all of us, have expressed everything from concern to indignation and indeed amusement at the probability that Leinster and King’s Hospital swimmer Michelle Smith has been using performance enhancing drugs for a number of years, it now seems ironic to propose Life Membership of the IASA for this swimmer.

Michelle has won her medals and has made considerable profit from the venture, well done to her. Life membership of the IASA, and the acceptance and honour that goes with it is a different matter. There are few if any senior swimmers in Leinster who have any illusions about the Olympic gold medals. What do we tell them? How do they break records in the future? An inspection of the Leinster senior women’s records would indicate little need for a recorder from now on.

I did suggest that this matter of a proposal for Life Membership be put off for a year in order for the ‘dust’ to settle. It would appear however, that the nomination will go forward and that the swimmer intends to accept it. The suggestion that the American press or that American swimmers thought up negative allegations about our Olympic triumph is rather perverse in view of our own comments ranging over a three year period.

I have no doubt that there are people who will say that they are convinced all is above board in this matter, however they all know that all is not above board, in view of the overwhelming circumstantial evidence surrounding this matter, not just now, but since 1994.

Allegations and innuendo of drug use have not been investigated or even enquired into by the IASA, although appearing in The Irish Times, the Sunday Independent and the Sunday Tribune, and other overseas newspapers. The matter has been debated on national radio. No congratulations have been received from other federations, (with the notable exception of the People’s Republic of China). I doubt this matter is over yet.

I think the Leinster Branch should hold over their nomination for at least a year, however I know they will not. One way or the other I now stand down from positions I have held, and hope that I do not cause inconvenience to my colleagues, including yourself.

Best regards

Sean Gordon

It was a noble but futile gesture. The nomination was not withdrawn, but when the offer — the highest honour the sport could bestow — was made to Michelle, she refused to accept it . . . someone from the IASA had been leaking documents to the press.