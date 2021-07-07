Team Ireland announce largest-ever swimming team for Tokyo Olympics

Shane Ryan during a Team Ireland Olympic announcement for swimming at the Sport Ireland Institute in Dublin. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

A record nine Irish swimmers will compete at the Tokyo Olympics later this month.

Ireland's largest ever Olympic team will take part in 14 events in the newly-built Tokyo Aquatic Centre beginning on Saturday July 24.

As expected, there was no late reprieve for Ireland’s 4 x 100m medley relay team who were initially informed by world governing body FINA that they qualified.

However, the decision was rescinded 48 hours later after FINA said the invitation was ‘issued in error’. The Greek relay team had posted a marginally faster time and got the slot ahead of the Irish.

Darragh Greene was the first Irish swimmer to qualify in the 100m breaststroke at the 2019 World championships.

The five remaining swimmers who qualified in individual events, Rio Olympian Shane Ryan, Mona McSharry, Daniel Wiffen, Danielle Hill and Ellen Walshe showed their class by coming into form just in time for the Games.

They recorded personal bests and FINA A times at the Tokyo Trials and Swim Ireland Performance Meet in April and June.

The Team Ireland Olympic quota spot in the Men’s 4 X 200m freestyle Relay was confirmed later.

Speaking about selection ahead of his first Olympic Games, Greene said: "The Olympics have been something that I have dreamt about for a long time, and it is a real honour to be officially selected to compete for Team Ireland in Tokyo.

"It has taken a lot of work to get to here, and to be surrounded by a strong team of swimmers makes it all the more special.

“The standard of racing in Ireland is so high across the board, and it’s great to be finally saying that we are going to Tokyo!”

The Ireland Olympic Swimming team is:

Darragh Greene, Longford SC, (100m and 200m breaststroke); Danielle Hill, Larne SC, (100m backstroke, 50m freestyle); Brendan Hyland, National Centre, Dublin, (200m butterfly, 4 x 200m relay); Finn McGeever, National Centre, Limerick, (4 x 200m relay); Jack McMillan, Bangor SC (4 x 200m relay); Mona McSharry, University of Tennessee (100m and 200m breaststroke); Shane Ryan, National Centre, Dublin (100m backstroke, 100m butterfly, 4 x 100m relay); Ellen Walshe, Templeogue SC (200m individual medley, 100m butterfly), Daniel Wiffen, Loughborough University, (800m and 1500m freestyle).