The Ireland men's 4x100m relay team have had their Olympic ticket withdrawn by swimming's world governing body FINA

Twenty-four hours after being told they were going to the Olympics in Japan the Irish men’s 4 x 100m relay team have had their invitation withdrawn by the World Swimming body FINA.

In a statement Swim Ireland say they intend to challenge the decision. FINA claim that the original invitation was issued in error.

Sixteen countries participate in each relay at the Olympic Games. The fastest 12 teams in the heats at the 2019 World Championships in Gwanju, South Korea gained automatic qualification for Tokyo 2020.

The four remaining spots are filled based on performances at FINA-designated meets during the qualification period, which ended on May 31.

Ireland assumed they had hit the jackpot when they received the initial invitation from FINA but now the swimmers who thought they had received their golden ticket have to absorb this shattering news.

In a statement, Swim Ireland said: “We received correspondence on Sunday, June 6 from FINA rescinding their invitation for Ireland to compete in the Men’s 4x100m Medley Relay at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Read More

“Having received and accepted FINA’s invitation to compete on Saturday, June 5, we are extremely disappointed that FINA have told us that the invitation was issued in error, particularly given the impact on the affected athletes.

"Our intention is to challenge the decision and we are currently exploring all options in this regard.

“The invitation for Ireland to compete in the Men’s 4x200m Freestyle relay is unaffected. The Tokyo Olympic Games will be the first time since 1972 that Ireland has competed in a swimming relay and the first time ever that an Irish male relay team will compete,” said the statement.