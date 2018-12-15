The Irish records continue to fall but Shane Ryan bowed out at the semi-final stage in today's 100m freestyle at the World Championships in China.

Shane Ryan breaks another Irish record at World Championships but bows out in semi-finals

Ryan made history by claiming Ireland's first World Championship swimming medal as he took bronze in the 50m backstroke yesterday.

The Irishman progressed through the rounds with three Irish records, from 23.03 in the heats to 22.96 in the semi-final, before yesterday making a huge leap to 22.76 for the bronze medal.

And this morning he smashed another Irish record when he clocked 46.97 in the heats before finishing ninth in the semi finals with another record of 46.93.

"Faster than this morning and a new Irish record, very happy," Ryan told RTE. "On to the morning with the 4x100 medley relay with the boys."

Ryan will be joined by Conor Ferguson, Darragh Greene and Brendan Hyland for the men's 4x50m medley relay. Greene also competes in the 50m breaststroke heats.

