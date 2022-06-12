Róisín Ní Riain storms home to take Butterfly bronze for Ireland at World Para Swimming Championships

Ireland’s Róisín Ní Riain has claimed a fantastic bronze medal on the opening day of the 2022 World Para Swimming Championships in Madeira, Portugal.
The teenager produced a superb finish to hold off Joanna Mendak from Poland in the Women’s 100m S13 Butterfly and claim her medal by just 0.25 of a second.
Ní Riain, who competed at the Tokyo Paralympics last September, swam a time of 1:10 in the heat but knocked nearly a second off to edge out her Polish rival and clinch bronze at her first ever World Championships.
‘I’m absolutely delighted, I wasn’t expecting it, I was hoping but I wasn’t expecting it so I am absolutely thrilled,’ the Limerick swimmer said afterwards.
Ní Riain will be back in the pool tomorrow when she will again compete for a medal in the SB13 100m Backstroke Final, the first of four more events.
Earlier today Ellen Keane confirmed that she will not race in her Individual Medley event. However, Keane will compete on Saturday in the SB8 Breaststroke heats, the same event in which she secured her Paralympic Gold medal.
Ireland’s newest Para Swimmer, Amy Sheridan also had the honour of being the flag bearer for Team Ireland and was joined for the ceremony by Keane.
Madiera 2022 World Para Swimming Championships Schedule
Day 2 - Monday June 13
Róisín Ní Riain, Women’s SB13 100m Backstroke Final
Day 3 - Tuesday June 14
Nicole Turner, SM6 200m Individual Medley Heat
Barry McClements, S9 100m Butterfly Heat
Amy Sheridan, S9 100m Butterfly Heat
Day 4 - Wednesday June 15
Róisín Ní Riain, S13 100m Backstroke Final
Day 5 - Thursday June 16
Barry McClements, S9 400m Freestyle Heats
Nicole Turner, S6 50m Freestyle Heats
Day 6 - Friday June 17
Róisín Ní Riain, S13 400m Freestyle Final
Barry McClements S9 100m Backstroke Heat
Nicole Turner SB6 100m Breaststroke Heat
Day 7- Saturday June 18
Róisín Ní Riain, SM13 200m Individual Medley Final
Nicole Turner, S6 50m Butterfly Heat
Ellen Keane, SB8 100m Breaststroke Heat