Róisín Ní Riain storms home to take Butterfly bronze for Ireland at World Para Swimming Championships

Roisin Ni Riain of Ireland in action during the final of the 100m Butterfly S13 class during day one of the 2022 World Para Swimming Championships at the Complexo de Piscinas Olímpicas do Funchal in Madeira, Portugal. Photo by Ian MacNicol/Sportsfile

Ireland’s Róisín Ní Riain has claimed a fantastic bronze medal on the opening day of the 2022 World Para Swimming Championships in Madeira, Portugal.

The teenager produced a superb finish to hold off Joanna Mendak from Poland in the Women’s 100m S13 Butterfly and claim her medal by just 0.25 of a second.

Ní Riain, who competed at the Tokyo Paralympics last September, swam a time of 1:10 in the heat but knocked nearly a second off to edge out her Polish rival and clinch bronze at her first ever World Championships.

‘I’m absolutely delighted, I wasn’t expecting it, I was hoping but I wasn’t expecting it so I am absolutely thrilled,’ the Limerick swimmer said afterwards.

Ní Riain will be back in the pool tomorrow when she will again compete for a medal in the SB13 100m Backstroke Final, the first of four more events.

Earlier today Ellen Keane confirmed that she will not race in her Individual Medley event. However, Keane will compete on Saturday in the SB8 Breaststroke heats, the same event in which she secured her Paralympic Gold medal.

Ireland’s newest Para Swimmer, Amy Sheridan also had the honour of being the flag bearer for Team Ireland and was joined for the ceremony by Keane.

Madiera 2022 World Para Swimming Championships Schedule

Day 2 - Monday June 13

Róisín Ní Riain, Women’s SB13 100m Backstroke Final

Day 3 - Tuesday June 14

Nicole Turner, SM6 200m Individual Medley Heat

Barry McClements, S9 100m Butterfly Heat

Amy Sheridan, S9 100m Butterfly Heat

Day 4 - Wednesday June 15

Róisín Ní Riain, S13 100m Backstroke Final

Day 5 - Thursday June 16

Barry McClements, S9 400m Freestyle Heats

Nicole Turner, S6 50m Freestyle Heats

Day 6 - Friday June 17

Róisín Ní Riain, S13 400m Freestyle Final

Barry McClements S9 100m Backstroke Heat

Nicole Turner SB6 100m Breaststroke Heat

Day 7- Saturday June 18

Róisín Ní Riain, SM13 200m Individual Medley Final

Nicole Turner, S6 50m Butterfly Heat

Ellen Keane, SB8 100m Breaststroke Heat