Paris medal hopeful Daniel Wiffen is enjoying life in fast lane

Down native has podium finish in his sights at 2024 Olympics after stellar weekend in Stockholm

Daniel Wiffen: &lsquo;Hopefully, I will break the world record in the summer.&rsquo; Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile Expand

Sean McGoldrick

Grant Hackett, Sun Yang and Gregorio Paltrinieri have won four of the last seven Olympic freestyle 1,500m titles. They are the only swimmers to have bettered the time Daniel Wiffen set in a 30-lap event at the Malmsten Swim Open in Stockholm eight days ago.

The 21-year-old Armagh student slashed an astonishing 15 seconds off his own Irish record, set when winning a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games last year. His blistering time of 14:34.91, the eighth fastest ever, propelled him to the top of the 2023 world ranking list.

