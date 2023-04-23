Paris medal hopeful Daniel Wiffen is enjoying life in fast lane

Grant Hackett, Sun Yang and Gregorio Paltrinieri have won four of the last seven Olympic freestyle 1,500m titles. They are the only swimmers to have bettered the time Daniel Wiffen set in a 30-lap event at the Malmsten Swim Open in Stockholm eight days ago.

The 21-year-old Armagh student slashed an astonishing 15 seconds off his own Irish record, set when winning a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games last year. His blistering time of 14:34.91, the eighth fastest ever, propelled him to the top of the 2023 world ranking list.

“I already had a very good PB (personal best) but I completely skipped the 14.40s,” says Wiffen. “People were definitely shocked.

But he wasn’t. “I am a pretty confident person. I always give little predictions to my own friends about the times I will do. To be honest I didn’t want to give that prediction in an interview I did before I went to Sweden. I said I was going to have a go at breaking the world record and I did have a go. I was just three seconds off it. I guess I was so confident because of the training I have done.

“Basically I put a lot of it down to the technical work I do with my coach [Andi Manley] in Loughborough [College] and just to my general training. I have been training a lot faster, a lot smarter and a lot harder.”

The Tokyo Olympian also set Irish records in the 400m (3.44.35) and the 800m (7.44.45) and was briefly the 2023 world leader in the latter event but has since dropped to third.

In July he will lead a 12-strong Irish team to the World Championships in Japan. It is the first opportunity for Irish swimmers to qualify for next year’s Olympic Games.

Given that Wiffen’s new 1,500m Irish record is 26 seconds inside the Olympic standards he won’t be content just to qualify for his second Olympics in Fukuoka. “I don’t see why I cannot make the podium given the times I am posting. I can definitely say that I hope to get a medal. I always thought I was going to be the best ever in my event and I am just working towards that. I’m hopefully going to put on a show during the summer for Ireland and also in the Olympics.

“I’ve always dreamed of breaking a world record. I have actually never cared about making the Olympics or anything like that. Hopefully, I will break the world record in the summer. I don’t think it will impact on my motivation to be honest. Now that I have got a bit older I [have] realised I would like to stand on the Olympic podium.”

In Stockholm, Wiffen defeated 2021 Olympic silver medallist Mykhailo Romanchuk of Ukraine in the 1500m race. The 2012 Olympic champion Sun Yang from China, who set the world record of 14.31.02 when winning the gold medal in London, received a ban in 2020 related to doping violations. But the ban, which forced him to miss the Tokyo Olympics, expires in May 2024, just before the Paris Games.

Long before his exploits in Sweden, Wiffen was enrolled in WADA’s anti-doping programme. “I probably get tested every week. I reckon I am one of the most tested Irish athletes.”

Daniel’s identical twin brother Nathan could yet be one of his biggest rivals. Daniel and Nathan are the youngest sons of Jonathan and Rachel Wiffen. Home is Magheralin, a small village between Moira and Lurgan, on the Armagh side of the county boundary with Down.

The twins followed their older sibling Ben, now a swimming and cross-fit coach, into the pool. By the time they had started secondary school in St Patrick’s in Armagh they were doing daily pre-dawn training sessions in the pool in Lisburn. This meant their alarm clock went off at 4.30am. “I have a lie-in these days. The earliest I would be up by is 6am,” he says now.

In order to avoid sibling rivalry Daniel and Nathan initially didn’t compete in the same events — the latter focused on the backstroke.

It wasn’t until he was in his mid-teens that Daniel started to show potential as a long-distance swimmer. “I just started focusing more on it at around the age of 16 and I guess my coach was better.”

Eligible to represent Great Britain and Ireland, he competed in the British trials for the 2017 Youth Olympics in Hungary. He finished third — only the top two were selected. He did qualify for Ireland but still didn’t make it to Gyor. “I didn’t apply in time for my Irish passport. It arrived a month after the gala.”

His coach in Lisburn, Martin McGann, is a personal friend of Andi Manley, the swimming coach in Loughborough College where the British national swimming squad is based. The university wanted the twins to enrol once they had completed their secondary education.

Ultimately, it was Nathan who persuaded him to take up the offer. His personal preference was to go to the US and compete in NCAA events, as another Irish Olympian Mona McSharry is doing

Daniel and Nathan share a house in Loughborough, and they are both studying computer science. Having switched to long-distance freestyle events Nathan is making rapid progress. “He is doing a year long block of training with the aim of qualifying next April for the Paris Olympics,” says Daniel. “I don’t see why he won’t make it.”

The Wiffen family, including sister Beth, have booked their flights, accommodation for Paris and have secured tickets for the swimming events. It could be quite a party.