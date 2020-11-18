Olympic diver Oliver Dingley reveals Covid worry for grandmother as he prepares for online tournament

Team Ireland diver, Oliver Dingley, pictured at the launch of the Olympic Federation of Ireland's Dare to Believe programme. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Irish Olympic diver Oliver Dingley had revealed that his grandmother is battling Covid-19 in a nursing home in the UK.

“I am still lucky enough to get to train so I have a bit of normality in my life. I am lucky in that regard. I have family members who have struggled with their own work and I have a nan who has the coronavirus right now.

“She is in her 80s, and the virus has gone straight through the nursing home where she resides. It has been over a week and we are only hearing good things (about her). So, fingers crossed.”

Four years ago, Dingley became the first Irish diver to compete in the Olympic Games since 1948 and finished a creditable eighth in the 3m individual springboard event. He has yet to qualify for the Tokyo Games, but he will get an opportunity to dive in the Olympic pool in the Japanese city next April at a qualifying event.

“The competition details haven’t been confirmed yet. Everybody involved in diving are trying to get their heads around the logistics of different ideas and how they go about changing things.”

Dingley, who turns 28 on Tuesday, will take part in his first virtual diving competition on December 10.

“As in a normal competition each diver will only get one chance to record their dive which will then be uploaded via a special code. An official judging panel will mark all the dives and they will then be uploaded to YouTube.

“So, we don’t see what the competitors are doing until the competition is over. This is the only competition which is scheduled now.

“But everybody has been dealt the same cards in respect of competition. It is how you use those cards. In the meantime, I will be working as hard as I can on different areas of my diving, so I am fighting fit for the qualifying competition next spring.”

Dingley was speaking at the launch of the Olympic Federation of Ireland’s ‘Dare to Believe’ programme, which is supported by Team Ireland sponsor FBD Insurance.

Online Editors