No one prepares to fail, but success can come as a shock

Paul Kimmage

Gary O&rsquo;Toole proudly displays two medals won at the European Boys&rsquo; Championships in Geneva Expand

"And this young man down here . . . this is Gary is it? Gary O'Toole?"

"Yes."

"When did you start swimming Gary?"