No one prepares to fail, but success can come as a shock

"And this young man down here . . . this is Gary is it? Gary O'Toole?"

"Yes."

"When did you start swimming Gary?"

"Well, I started training when I was about six."

"What age are you now?"

"I'm nine now."

Expand Close Gary O'Toole on the podium at the Community Games in Mosney in 1980 / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Gary O'Toole on the podium at the Community Games in Mosney in 1980

"Oh! You're old now, hmmm . . . Do you come here at 5.30 in the morning?"

"Yes."

"And you don't get sleepy during the day?"

"No."

'Where is George Gibney'

BBC Sounds

I sat alone one evening a couple of months ago, staring at a photo of my 16-year-old self with a lump in my throat. It was taken during a bike race - the 1978 'Dublin-Drogheda' - on one of the big climbs towards Naul. I'm wearing a heavy woollen sweater under a short-sleeved Brooklyn top, wrestling with the pedals of my ten-speed Harding and looking apprehensively for the top.

And that's what gets to me as I study the photo. The expression on my face. The doubt in my eyes. I want to be a great bike racer. I want it more than anything else in the world but on this Baltic March afternoon some pennies have started to drop: 'These other guys are better than me! This road is long and hard!' I can't hear the wizened old journalist rooting for me in the dark.

Keep going kid! You'll get there!

Gary O'Toole was ten years old that summer. And already a star.

In the first episode of Where is George Gibney? - the outstanding new podcast series on BBC Sounds from Mark Horgan and Ciarán Cassidy - he is returned to that boyhood and shown footage of some old interviews with Brendan O'Reilly and Brendan O'Brien:

"This was your first competition abroad apart from the British Championships?"

"Yes."

"And how did you feel about that when you were in the races?"

"Well, I knew that I had such a high level of competition that I had a chance to do good times, so I had to make the most of the competition."

Thirty years have passed since I met Gary for the first time on a cold Monday morning in January 1990. It was 5am when I arrived at the pool on Newtown Park Avenue and his coach, George Gibney, was scribbling instructions on a blackboard. Gibney loved publicity and was all over me like a rash, bombarding me with figures and graphs.

Had I heard about the superb facilities in Australia?

He showed me a video.

Was I aware of the importance of lactate testing?

He gave me the stats.

I gestured towards the pool where 17 swimmers had started warming-up.

"Which one's Gary?"

He pointed to the second of the four lanes.

"That's him with the blue hat."

Five months earlier, he had become the first Irishman in history to medal (silver) at a European Championships. Two weeks after we met, he would break the European record for the 200m breastroke. His target that season was the World Championships in Perth and then the plan was to medal at the Barcelona Olympics. But on the long flight to Perth he was informed of a horrific truth: Gibney was a paedophile.

Gary was never the same.

I've thought a lot about him recently since the Gibney podcast aired and how it felt listening to his nine-year-old self. Had it moved him? Brought a lump to his throat? "No," he replied, when we met last week. "It doesn't raise any emotions. I told Mark (Horgan) it was embarrassing, and it is a little embarrassing."

That sounded odd.

"Well, there was a book - fiction - my mum gave me once called 1984," he explained. "It's not the George Orwell 1984, but about a female athlete being trained to be the 100m sprint champion. Everything about her life was choreographed, right down to what she would say in press conferences.

"In the second chapter she's being taught what to say when she wins the Olympic title: in the final chapter she uses those same quotes when she wins and it all comes full circle. That's what those clips reminded me of - like I was reading from a script. It's sterile and it's funny but it's not appropriate for a nine-year-old.

"And that's how prepared I was for my sport. I was prepared outside the pool and inside the pool. I knew about the media and what was expected of me. And that's why it's embarrassing because if I'd gone to Barcelona, and won an Olympic gold medal, I'd have been the same as that fictional woman in 1984."

But he hadn't.

"No, I had a disastrous Olympics," he smiles. "I remember we were all in the village on the morning we were coming home and sitting on a bench with Michael (Carruth), who had performed so well and won the gold medal. I would have been friendly with Michael through '88 (the Seoul Olympics) so I said, 'Jesus, well done. Did you enjoy last night?'

"But he seemed surprised at what his life had become: 'I was taken here, there and everywhere,' he said. 'Jesus Michael! Were you not expecting that?' I said. 'That's what happens when they put that medal around your neck.' Because I had actually thought it out; 'This is how I'm going to deal with it.' But Michael seemed completely unprepared. He hadn't read 1984.

"Then he went off and John Treacy sat down. It was the day after the marathon and he hadn't run very well, which is harsh, but that's what I was thinking: if you've won an Olympic silver medal in '84, unless you win the gold in '92, you really haven't done very well. But I didn't say that to him.

"I said, 'Hard luck,' and I remember he just looked at me: 'It was a bad day at the office. What can you do? There are more important things.' I took a lot of comfort from that and was really thankful, because I'd been down on myself for about a week at that stage. Had found it really tough.

"I thought, 'Well, if an Olympic silver medallist can bounce back after a s**t performance, I can bounce back after s**t performance.' I had much less to lose than John, but he seemed happy. He seemed content. I thought, 'I've got to get to that place.'

And he did.