Mona McSharry settles for Irish record after missing out on medal in Abu Dhabi

Even though she set a new Irish record, Sligo’s Mona McSharry missed out on a medal at the World short course swimming championships in Abu Dhabi.

The 21-year Tokyo Olympic finalists finished fourth in the 50m breaststroke final in 29.59 which lowered her Irish record of 29.65 which she set in yesterday’s semi-final. But it wasn’t sufficient to secure McSharry, who is based in the University of Tennessee in the US a place on the podium.

The race was won in convincing fashion by 18-year-old Israeli Anastasia Gorbenko in 29.34. Sixteen-year-old Benedetta Pilato from Italy took silver in 29.50 while Sweden’s Sophie Hansson (29.55) was four-hundredths of a second faster than McSharry in the battle for bronze.

Earlier, new world silver medallist Ellen Walshe set a new personal best in the heats of 200m butterfly at the World short course championships in Abu Dhabi today. She finished 14th overall and did not advance to the final.

She beat her previous best time of 2:09.94 for the event in a 25m pool with a new pb of 2:08.16. The 20-year-old Templeogue swimmer will be action in the Etihad Arena tomorrow in the heats of the 50m butterfly.

McSharry admitted afterwards it was ‘gut-wrenching’ to finish fourth though she was delighted to set a personal best time.

“I can’t but be happy with a PB, and I progressed through the rounds, which is great to see of course. Fourth is gut-wrenching, but if you look at it the other way, I was fourth. That’s not horrendous.

“It’s definitely something to improve on and I do love racing the 50, it sets me up really well for the rest of the week, and I can’t dwell on it now. I just have to move on and do better later on. Anyone of those eight could have touched the wall first. With any 50, that’s just the way it happens.

“Any little thing can go wrong. At Europeans I managed to get a medal from lane eight. The three that got it today were just the best in the moment,” she said.

McSharry made her Olympic debut at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and became Ireland’s first Olympic swimming finalist in 25 years when advancing to the 100m breaststroke final. She will compete in that event in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

Tomorrow she goes in with the 100m individual and will also compete in the 200m breaststroke on Tuesday.

Jack McMillan and Jordan Sloan finished 11th and 28th in the 200m freestyle heats, clocking 1:43.13 and 1:46.50 respectively. Both could be part of the men’s 4x200m freestyle relay team on Sunday.

Danielle Hill’s second event at the championships was 100m freestyle, where she swam 54.98 to finish 31st in a stacked field. She does not race tomorrow but will return on Sunday for 50m backstroke and on Monday for 50m freestyle.

Brendan Hyland also swam his second event of the Championships, swimming 51.79 to finish in 35th in 100m butterfly.

Reflecting on Walshe’s silver medal performance and the team’s successful start to the championships, Swim Ireland’s National Performance Director Jon Rudd said: “It was an exceptional day of racing for quite a number of the team and to have a medal at a World championship from Ellen Walshe is great in so many respects.

“It’s only the second medal that Ireland have ever won at a World championship. It’s the first time we’ve won a medal at an Olympic event, and it’s the first time that a female athlete has won a medal.

“All of those are great things not just for her, but also for Irish swimming. Back at home, with Irish athletes in the second day of the Irish National short course championships in Dublin right now, we hope that the performances here help inspire them to some great performances there too,” said Rudd.