Mona McSharry is living out her dream

At the age of 12, Mona McSharry told her family she was going to be an Olympian. She had just watched 15-year-old Lithuanian Ruta Meilutyte win gold in the 100m breaststroke at the 2012 London Olympics.

In 11 weeks, the 20-year-old Sligo swimmer will achieve her ambition when she swims in the 100m breaststroke heats in the Tokyo Aquatic Centre.

Lingering doubts about the rescheduled Games have been allayed by the decision to offer all participants the Pfizer Biotech Covid-19 vaccine.

McSharry was one of the lucky ones. A student at the University of Tennessee, she received the one-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine last month. “Of course I would be upset if the Games didn’t go ahead, but there is nothing I can do about that. I have done all I can by qualifying and that is a huge achievement. This is something I have been striving for since I was 12. I’m sure a lot of 12-year-olds say they are going to the Olympics. But it is coming true for me, which is crazy.”

Her journey from the north Sligo village of Grange to Tokyo via Marlin’s Swim Club in Ballyshannon, Knoxville and Abbotstown is unique.

By achieving the Olympic qualifying standard on the first morning of the Swim Ireland trials last month, McSharry became the first Sligo-born athlete to qualify for Olympic selection.

Remarkably, she has since been joined not just by another Sligo athlete, but by another Grange native, Christopher O’Donnell. He is a member of the 400m mixed relay squad which qualified last weekend.

“I lived close to the sea and on family holidays we would do stuff on the water. I was always in or around water even before I could swim. So it became a necessity to learn how to swim,” she said.

Later she joined Marlin’s Swim Club, based in the leisure centre in Ballyshannon, a 20-minute drive from her home. But swimming was still strictly a hobby. The adrenalin rush she experienced when winning her first race at an Ulster meet in Lisburn changed her attitude.

Rather than enrol in the local secondary school, she opted for Coláiste Cholmcille in Ballyshannon as it facilitated her early morning training sessions.

“Looking back on it now it seems crazy. I loved swimming, but I didn’t know then it was going to be such a big part of my life.”

It wasn’t until after the 2015 European Junior Championships that she switched to a more tailored training programme under the supervision of coach Grace Meade. By then she was focussing on the breaststroke and it all came together remarkably quickly. At the 2016 European Junior Championships in Hungary, McSharry secured two medals, a silver in the 100m breaststroke and a bronze in the 50m breaststroke.

But it was during the summer of 2017 that the Sligo girl announced herself on the world stage — albeit in the junior ranks. Ireland finished joint fifth in the medals’ tables at the European Championships with McSharry securing double gold in the 50m and 100m breaststroke and silver in the 200m breaststroke.

Seven weeks later, Indianapolis hosted the World Junior Championships. McSharry wasn’t sure what to expect.

“After the Europeans I felt that maybe I was a little better than I thought. But I didn’t expect to do that well at the World Championships.

“I never really look at heat sheets because I think it is not a good idea. Until I was there, I didn’t realise how good I was and how much of a chance I had of actually winning.”

McSharry created history by becoming the first Irish swimmer to win a World Championship gold medal with a stunning triumph in the 100m breaststroke. And she collected a bronze in the 50m breaststroke.

“It was amazing. To do something which had never been done before in Irish swimming was great. I will always cherish the fact that my family was there to see me do it and so was my best friend and my coach, Grace. I was able to enjoy the moment looking over at them in the stand. It is the reason you go through all the times you don’t swim fast, all the tough mornings and all the hard sessions. Standing on the podium and listening to the national anthem being played. You can live in that glory for a second.”

But sporting careers are not linear in nature and McSharry hit a speed bump the following year, her first in the senior ranks. “It was a lot more challenging than I was prepared for and then in January 2019, I got glandular fever.”

She was out of the water for nearly eight weeks and missed qualification for the World Championships.

“At the time it was devastating. Looking back on it now it doesn’t seem as big a deal as it was then.”

And there were compensations. She was able to focus on her Leaving Certificate and later in the summer help her family to victory on RTÉ’s Ireland’s Fittest Family.

“It was a great experience, though very different. I’m used to competing but not with TV cameras around. This was a TV show with a competition in it and I had to get my head around it.”

Coached by Donncha O’Callaghan, Mona, her parents Aidan and Viola and brother Mouric scooped the top prize.

From her mid-teens she set her sights on furthering her career through the US collegiate system. But with the Olympics looming in 2020, she opted to take a year out in order to concentrate on securing the qualification time. Then Covid-19 happened and the whole world changed.

McSharry spent much of last summer trying to organise an interview in the US Embassy in Dublin to secure a visa to travel to the US. She ended up flying to London to get her visa approval before travelling to the States in August to begin her freshman year at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville.

“It was definitely weird at the start, training with a lot more people. But the coaches made it like you were the only one in the pool, even though there were 40 there. They made everybody feel they were being seen and heard and that really helped me adjust.

“One of the reasons I chose to go to Tennessee is because it is more like a family than a team and they really care about each other. All the girls support each other. It is always competitive by nature, but in a nice way.”

The high point of collegiate swimming in the US is the NCAA Championships and McSharry made quite a splash on her debut in March. She broke Tennessee college records in the 100 and 200 yard breaststroke winning silver and bronze medals and was a member of the 400 free relay team which finished fifth.

“It was great though nothing like it would be in normal times. There were a lot of restrictions due to Covid-19 and with no audience it wasn’t as loud as I know it gets during a normal year.”

Next up for Mona and the rest of the Irish squad are the European Championships in Budapest where Ireland are aiming to qualify replay teams for Tokyo. McSharry will have another chance to secure the qualification time in the individual 200m breaststroke in June. Regardless of what happens she is in bonus territory.

“I just want to experience what the Olympics are like this year. I’m really shooting for 2024. It’s crazy to think that it is only three years away. Of course, I am going to try my best in Tokyo but there are a lot of fast ladies in all the event.

“It is all about performing on the day. I’m excited to get the opportunity to race there and to experience it because so few athletes get this chance in their lifetime.”

McSharry’s Irish 100m breaststroke record of 1:06.29 ranks her seventh in the current world rankings. She could be a contender in Tokyo.

