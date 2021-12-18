Mona McSharry breaks Irish 100m Individual Medley record twice in one day at World Championships in Abu Dhabi

Mona McSharry of Ireland in action at the FINA World Swimming Championships in Abu Dhabi. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Tokyo Olympian, Mona McSharry has now set a new Irish Senior Record in four of her five races at the 15th FINA World Short Course Swimming Championships, after setting a new standard for 100m Individual Medley in Saturday’s Semi-Final.

McSharry, who finished an agonising fourth in Friday’s 50m breaststroke final, became the first Irish woman to swim the 100m Individual Medley in under a minute when coming through her heat in 59.65. She lowered her own Irish record of 1:00.34 set in December 2018.

The Sligo swimmer, based at University of Tennessee, finished third in the heat and went into the Semi-Final ranked joint 15th before storming home in 59.35 to move up the 13th place overall.

“It definitely hurt coming home, but it was a really good time. My target was to break the minute,” said McSharry after the heat.

“I’ve kind of had that on my mind for a couple of years. I’m really happy with how that went. Hopefully I can improve even more.”

McSharry is also set to be in action on Sunday morning in the heats of 100m breaststroke. This is the event in which she became Ireland’s first Olympic finalist in 25 years at Tokyo 2020.

Also swimming this morning’s heats was Tyrone swimmer Calum Bain. Based at Stirling University in Scotland, he was bang on his lifetime best time of 21.61 in the 50m freestyle heats.

He finished 20th overall and is scheduled to be back at the Etihad Arena on Sunday for the 50m Butterfly heats.

Earlier 400m Individual Medley silver medallist Ellen Walshe clocked 26.33 in her 50m butterfly heats to finish 22nd. Her next events come on Monday when she is scheduled to swim 100m Butterfly and 200m Individual Medley.