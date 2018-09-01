'Lifelong dream fulfilled' - RTE presenter Paul O'Flynn wins 99th Dublin City Liffey Swim

RTÉ Sport presenter Paul O'Flynn went from writing headlines to making them as he won the Liffey Swim race in Dublin this afternoon.

RTÉ Sport presenter Paul O'Flynn went from writing headlines to making them as he won the Liffey Swim race in Dublin this afternoon.

The journalist, who presents RTÉ's Sport's live bulletins, won the men's race at the 99th edition of the Dublin City Liffey Swim.

O'Flynn represents the Dublin-based Half Moon Swimming Club and won in a time of around 43 minutes.

The race has been held in Dublin's River Liffey since 1920, and the 2,200 metre course runs from Rory O'More Bridge to the finish line at North Wall Quay.

"I think the first time I took part I was around 14, so it's definitely been a lifelong dream," O'Flynn said.

"I'm elated, so delighted to have won, I think I'm still in a state of shock.

"It's been a long time coming, I knew I had a chance at it, but you never know with the tide and the weather or the currents.

"I just put the head down and got on with it, I was delighted to get over the line.

"By the end stage, you're running on empty, if it had been 50 metres longer I don't think I would have managed it.

"As it's been such a long time coming, I'll have to celebrate it properly, the tradition is to have a few pints in Mulligans, so I think I'll do that and have a real celebration tonight."

Additional reporting by PA.

Delighted and in bits. Lifelong dream fulfilled! https://t.co/LauEcDFaxg — Paul O'Flynn (@OFlynnPaul) September 1, 2018

Online Editors