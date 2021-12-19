Irish 4 x 200m freestyle relay swimmers qualify for final at World Championships

Calum Bain of Ireland looks on ahead of the Men's 50m Butterfly heat during day four of the FINA World Swimming Championships (25m) in Abu Dhabi. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

Ireland’s men's 4 x 200m freestyle relay team have advanced to this afternoon’s final at the World Short Course Swimming Championships.

It will be a first ever appearance for an Irish relay team in a world championship final. They were sixth fastest in the heats.

They will be joined on the afternoon schedule by Danielle Hill in the 50m backstroke semi-Finals and Mona McSharry in the 100m breaststroke Semi-Finals.

Taking place at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, the championships are world swimming’s finale of 2021 and the culmination of the short course (25m pool) season.

Jack McMillan, Robbie Powell, Finn McGeever and Jordan Sloan stormed through their 4x200m freestyle relay heat to finish second in 7:02.35, smashing an incredible 21 seconds off the Irish record in the process.

It was the seventh Irish record set by the Irish squad at the championships.

McMillan, McGeever and Sloan also set a new Irish senior record in this event in the long course (50m pool) format at the European Championships in May.

This performance earned Ireland their first ever spot in a men’s Olympic swimming relay event, and a first Olympic swimming relay of any kind in 49 years.

Earlier Mona McSharry made her third semi-final of the week when swimming 1:04.59 to finish second in her 100m breaststroke heat.

This is the event in which McSharry became Ireland’s first Olympic finalist in 25 years at Tokyo 2020 and she goes into the Semi-Final in second position overall.

Niamh Coyne also swam in the 100m Breaststroke heats, swimming 1:06.44. This was her first event at these Championships and it was a solid effort given that she found herself racing alone with two empty lanes beside her. She will hope for better fortune in Tuesday’s 200m Breaststroke heats.

Opening the day for Ireland, Danielle Hill returned to form in the 50m Backstroke, qualifying in 13th for the Semi-Finals with 27.17. Her lifetime best is the Irish Senior Record of 26.74 and she will be hoping to get closer to that this afternoon

Calum Bain, from Tyrone and based at Stirling University in Scotland, finished his first World Championships with a lifetime best in 50m Butterfly. He shaved 0.13 off his previous best touching in 23.46 to finish 34th overall.