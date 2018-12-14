Ireland's Shane Ryan has won bronze in the final of the 50m backstroke at the World Short Course Swimming Championships in China.

Ireland's Shane Ryan wins world bronze in 50m backstroke and lowers his Irish record for third swim in a row

Ryan, who broke the Irish record twice yesterday in the heats and semi-final, did so again today and his time of 22.76 was good enough for the final place on the podium.

The Pennsylvania native, who won a bronze at the European long course championships in the same event back in August, finished jut behind Russia's Evgeny Rylov (22.58) and Ryan Murphy of the USA (22.63).

More to follow

Online Editors