Ireland's Shane Ryan wins world bronze in 50m backstroke and lowers his Irish record for third swim in a row
Ireland's Shane Ryan has won bronze in the final of the 50m backstroke at the World Short Course Swimming Championships in China.
Ryan, who broke the Irish record twice yesterday in the heats and semi-final, did so again today and his time of 22.76 was good enough for the final place on the podium.
BRONZE!!! We have a World Medal! What a swim from Shane Ryan 22.76 a new IRISH SENIOR RECORD 🇮🇪☘️ pic.twitter.com/ZH2x2Lwtro— Swim Ireland (@swimireland) December 14, 2018
#BRONZE medal🥉for @shaneryan001 at #FINAHangzhou2018! #Ireland 🇮🇪 has a #swimming world medallist! pic.twitter.com/k9BZNhvI7v— IrishSportPower (@IrishSportPower) December 14, 2018
The Pennsylvania native, who won a bronze at the European long course championships in the same event back in August, finished jut behind Russia's Evgeny Rylov (22.58) and Ryan Murphy of the USA (22.63).
More to follow
Online Editors
