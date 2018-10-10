Ireland's Niamh Coyne has won a silver medal in the women’s 100m breaststroke at the 2018 Buenos Aires Youth Olympic Games tonight.

Ireland's Niamh Coyne has won a silver medal in the women’s 100m breaststroke at the 2018 Buenos Aires Youth Olympic Games tonight.

Ireland's Niamh Coyne wins silver at the Youth Olympics

The Dubliner scooped silver with a time of 1:08.90.

Sligo swimmer Mona McSharry just missed out on a medal, she clinched fourth place with a time of 1:08.97.

Team Ireland in Buenos Aires consists of 16 athletes who are competing across nine sports.

This is the third Youth Olympic Games, which are held every four years.

The Games kicked off last Saturday and are running until October 18.

More than 4,000 young athletes, aged 15 to 18, are representing 200 countries across more than 30 sports.

Online Editors