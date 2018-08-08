Sport Swimming

Wednesday 8 August 2018

Ireland's Mona McSharry advances to semi-finals of the 50m breaststroke at the European Championships

Mona McSharry
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Ireland's Mona McSharry will compete in the semi-finals of the 50m breastroke at the European Championships later today.

She produced a strong performance to finish third in her heat in a time of 31.09 to qualify in 10th position overall.

Last year's world junior 100 metres breaststroke champion will probably need to swim sub-31 seconds to have a chance of making the final.

She came 14th place in the semi-finals of the 100m Breaststroke Semi-Final earlier this week.

Brendan Hyland came 25th overall in the heats of the 100m butterfly in a time of 53.37. He swam a PB in the 200m earlier this week.

Both teenager Robert Powell and 21-year-old Calum Bain failed to advance from the heats of the 50m freestyle clocking 23.35 and 23.11 respectively.

