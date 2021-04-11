Head first in and out of competition

Oliver Dingley expected to be on a plane bound for Tokyo tomorrow — his mission to secure an Olympic slot in the three-metre springboard diving event. But nine days ago, Fina postponed the World Diving Cup due to concerns over Covid-19 safety measures.

It’s another bump on the road for Dingley, who as a 23-year-old newcomer finished eighth at the Rio Olympics. The qualifier has now been refixed for the Aquatic Centre in Tokyo, beginning on May 1.

Overcoming adversity is second nature to Dingley, who was raised in Harrogate, a spa town in North Yorkshire. Hyperactive as a kid, he was diagnosed with dyslexia while at primary school. “My attention span didn’t last longer than five minutes,” he says.

It was a blow as his siblings were all academically gifted. His older brother Matthew has a computer science degree from Cambridge; his younger sister Amelia is a sports scientist while her twin Emily recently graduated from Leeds University after spending time on a soccer scholarship in the US.

Oliver found refuge from his academic woes in the Coppice Valley swimming pool near his home. His introduction to diving was unplanned. “I was about six, but I remember I was grounded. My brother was going for a swimming lesson and I was dragged along and told to sit in the stand. The diving board was open, and I persuaded my dad, who was probably bored, to go for a dive. After seeing me dive, the lifeguard said it looked like I enjoyed it. It is always nice to be praised when you’re young.” He has been diving ever since.

“I’m terrible at multi-tasking, but the one thing I can do is spin through the air and somehow do it all right.”

His first sporting hero was Andy O’Brien, a member of the Republic of Ireland’s 2002 World Cup squad. Like Dingley, O’Brien is from Harrogate. “I was so excited about the World Cup because there was somebody from my home town playing.” He later got to meet O’Brien, who came to his football club, Killinghall Nomads, to present prizes.

Even though England reached the quarter-finals, ten-year-old Dingley found himself drawn towards the Republic. “Even then I was very keen on my Irish connection and I used to tell everyone about it.”

His paternal grandmother, Ivy Offen, grew up on Spike Island in Cork Harbour. Though she lives in Kent, she had a profound influence on him.

“We didn’t see her that often because it was a five-hour journey, but that made the trips more mystical. Her walls were covered in photographs from Ireland, and I was always asking her about them. And the one subject I found interesting at school was history.”

In 2014, together with his long-time coach Damian Ball he moved to Dublin and declared for Ireland. Dingley shared a house on the national campus site with another ex-pat, US-born swimmer Shane Ryan. By then Dingley had established himself as a leading diver in Britain. He was the youngest ever British men’s champion on the one metre springboard, aged 15, but failed to make the squad for the London Olympics.

He says that declaring for Ireland was “surreal” because it allowed him to represent a country which he had always identified with. But for a 21-year-old there was a sense of adventure about moving from a small town to a big city. Mind you, in those early years in Dublin he saw precious little of the city. “I didn’t have a car and I pretty much kept myself to myself. But maybe that was a good thing because it kept me focussed.”

There were surreal moments as well. On one occasion Dingley and a UK friend decided to take the bus from Abbotstown to the nearby Blanchardstown Shopping Centre.

“The problem was we didn’t know where the centre was, and we ended up getting off the bus at the Spire in O’Connell Street. That was my first experience of Dublin city centre.”

But inside the pool it all came together. Dingley will always have fond memories of his two trips to Rio in 2016 — firstly for the Olympic qualifier, which was his first international event representing Ireland, and then the Olympics themselves.

He became the first Irish diver in 48 years to compete in the Olympics and his performance probably didn’t earn the kudos it deserved.

Even though it was mid-winter in Rio, the competition was held in an open-air pool. On the day of the heats, Annalise Murphy’s medal race in yachting was abandoned due to high winds. The divers also had to cope with the water in the Maria Lenk Aquatics Centre turning an emerald green.

“In diving, anything can happen. It literally comes down to how you perform on the day. For example, in Rio the 2012 Olympic champion didn’t make the final and the reigning world champion didn’t even reach the semi-final.”

Meanwhile, the 23-year rookie progressed to the final along with 11 others. At one point in the six-dive final Dingley was lying fourth before eventually finishing a credible eighth.

“Regardless of how many workshops you attend or what information you get, there is nothing which can prepare you for the sheer scale of the Olympics. Standing on the diving board in a packed arena and knowing that X number of people are watching on television means there is a lot of weight on your shoulders. But for me it was fun.”

Dingley is far better coping with the unique demands of diving off a wobbly metal board and plunging three metres into the water than doing mundane chores like the weekly shop. Throughout his life he has had to deal with anxiety and depression. He experienced a particularly bad patch when he returned to training in Ireland after the Rio Olympics.

“It may sound strange that I can perform in front of God-knows-how-many people, yet feel absolutely horrendous about going to the supermarket. There was a period I lived off crisps I got from the vending machine at the pool due to anxiety about going to the shops.

“Really struggling with other things in life means that diving is an outlet for me. Even when I went through the bad patch, I was able to perform and be one of the best divers in the world on some occasions. The 2018 World Cup is a good example. I was really in the thick of it in terms of anxiety, but I finished seventh.

“Like many other people I take medication. You must keep on top of it. Sometimes you resort to some bad ways. But it is all about speaking to people and being open and honest. I am very lucky in having a fantastic network like my family and other people I can speak to.”

He says one of the root causes of mental health issues among the male population is the inability of young men to talk about their feelings. The postponement of the Olympics last year did not impact negatively on him. “I took it very positively and decided I had another year to get better and I believe I have got better.”

Away from the pool, his life has expanded as well. He enrolled in a degree course in film and broadcasting in Dublin Institute of Technology in 2017. He was due to graduate this year but if the Olympics go ahead, he may stretch out his final dissertation until next year.

And he finally got to visit to Spike Island. “I think my nan is very proud of what I have achieved.”