Head first in and out of competition

The Olympic Games delay gave Dingley another year to get better

Oliver Dingley. Photo: Ramsey Cardy Expand

Sean McGoldrick

Oliver Dingley expected to be on a plane bound for Tokyo tomorrow — his mission to secure an Olympic slot in the three-metre springboard diving event. But nine days ago, Fina postponed the World Diving Cup due to concerns over Covid-19 safety measures.

It’s another bump on the road for Dingley, who as a 23-year-old newcomer finished eighth at the Rio Olympics. The qualifier has now been refixed for the Aquatic Centre in Tokyo, beginning on May 1.

