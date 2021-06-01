Final Olympic qualification event for Irish swimmers at end of June

Niamh Coyne is due to compete at the NAQ at the end of this month. Photo: Sportsfile

The 2021 Swim Ireland Performance Meet will take place at the Sport Ireland National Aquatic

Centre in Dublin from June 24-26, which will be a final opportunity for Irish swimmers to qualify for the Olympic Games.

The event will feature individual Olympic events only, with meet entry times set to allow a similar number of athletes to compete as at the Irish National Team Trials in April.

The focus will be on the 10 athletes who came within 1.5pc of a FINA 'A' time in April. Jack McMillan, Niamh Coyne, Nicholas Quinn, Eoin Corby, Danielle Hill, Brendan Hyland, Calum Bain, Conor Ferguson, Jordan Sloan and Finn McGeever will all compete.

All athletes who enter the meet will also be able to post times which will be considered as part of the selection process for the 2021 LEN European Championships (25m) in November and the 2021 FINA World Championships (25m) in December.

Mona McSharry, Shane Ryan, Darragh Greene and Daniel Wiffen have already qualified. It is the hoped that at least one relay team will join them when FINA reveals the final Olympic relay rankings, with news expected on Friday