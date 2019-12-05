Euro bronze joy for McSharry

The 19-year-old who was a contestant in RTÉ reality television programme 'Ireland's Fittest Family' this year, made the 50m breaststroke podium when clocking a time of 29.87.

"I'm just over the moon, there's no better way to start a competition than getting a medal especially when it's not something you intended to get going into the race," she said. "It really sets me up well for this week mentally, I'm really positive and just happy."

Italian team-mates Benedetta Pilate (29.32) and Martina Carraro (29.60) took the top two places in the event.

