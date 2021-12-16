Ellen Walshe wins silver medal in 400m individual medley at World event in Dubai

Ellen Walshe won a silver medal at the World short course swimming championships in Abu Dhabi

Ireland’s Ellen Walshe has won a silver medal in the 400m individual medley at the World short course swimming championships in Abu Dhabi.

The 20-year-old Templeogue swimmer knocked an astonishing four seconds off her Irish record set earlier in the heats to claim a place on the podium.

Canada’s Tess Cieplucha won the race in 4:25.55. Walshe, who is currently based in the University of Tennessee, was seconded in 4:26.52 with Melanie Margalis (USA) third in 4:26.73.

The Tokyo Olympian had secured her place in final when winning her heat in a new Irish record of 4:30.84.

The previous Irish record of 4:36.84 set by Michelle Smith in 1994 was the oldest Irish senior record standing. But Walshe has now lowered it by more than nine seconds in one day.

The magnitude of her performance in the final can be gauged from the fact that she swam more than four seconds faster than in her heat.

“It doesn’t feel real yet. I knew it was going to be a fast field. It’s just really nice to walk out for my family, friends and country. It feels great to get on the podium, I haven’t been there in quite a while,” said Walsh afterwards.

"Tessa (Cieplucha) who won it is a team mate of mine in University of Tennessee, so it’s really nice that I get to stand on the podium with her."

Meanwhile, Olympic finalist Mona McSharry qualified for Friday’s 50m breaststroke final in Abu Dhahi by finishing second in her heat and third fastest overall in a new Irish record of 29.65 seconds.

The Sligo swimmer won a bronze medal at the 2019 European short course championships in Glasgow where she set her previous Irish record of 29.87.

The major talking point in her event was the disqualification of the defending champion and world record holder Alia Atkinson from Jamaica.

Earlier Calum Bain, Brendan Hyland, Jack McMillan and Jordan Sloan just missed out on a final place clocking 3:12.94 to finish ninth in the men’s 4x100m freestyle relay. They missed out on a place in the final by just 0.2 of a second.

No Irish relay team has ever made it through to a World Championships final as yet - with one more opportunity still to come in this competition via Sunday’s Men’s 4x200m freestyle relay.

Moments before his relay effort, National Centre Ulster’s Jack McMillan won his 200m Individual Medley Heat in 1:57.13 – narrowly missing Brendan Hyland’s Irish Senior Record time of 1:56.74.

Tipperary’s Finn McGeever, who trains at Swim Ireland’s National Centre Limerick, opened the team’s championships with 3:52.34 in the 400m freestyle heats. He finished 45th overall and is likely to be part of the Men’s 4x200m freestyle relay on Sunday.