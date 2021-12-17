Ellen Walshe sets PB in 200m butterfly after winning silver in 400m individual medley

Ellen Walshe (Ireland), Tessa Cieplucha (Canada) and Melanie Margalis (USA) pose with their medals yesterday for the Women's 400m Individual Medley at the FINA World Swimming Championships in Abu Dhabi.

New World silver medallist Ellen Walshe set a new personal best in the heats of 200m butterfly at the World short course championships in Abu Dhabi today. She finished 14th overall and did not advance to the final.

She beat her previous best time of 2:09.94 for the event in a 25m pool with a new PB of 2:08.16. The 20-year-old Templeogue swimmer will be action in the Etihad Arena tomorrow in the heats of the 50m butterfly.

This afternoon (14.42) Sligo’s Mona McSharry will race in Ireland’s second final of these championships in the 50m breaststroke. She set a new Irish record of 29.65 in the semi-final yesterday.

Jack McMillan and Jordan Sloan finished 11th and 28th in the 200m freestyle heats, clocking 1:43.13 and 1:46.50 respectively. Both could be part of the men’s 4x200m freestyle relay team on Sunday.

Danielle Hill’s second event at the championships was 100m freestyle, where she swam 54.98 to finish 31st in a stacked field. She does not race tomorrow but will return on Sunday for 50m backstroke and on Monday for 50m freestyle.

Brendan Hyland also swam his second event of the Championships, swimming 51.79 to finish in 35th in 100m butterfly.

Reflecting on Walshe’s silver medal performance in the 400m Individual Medley and the team’s successful start to the championships, Swim Ireland’s National Performance Director Jon Rudd said: “It was an exceptional day of racing for quite a number of the team and to have a medal at a World championship from Ellen Walshe is great in so many respects.

“It’s only the second medal that Ireland have ever won at a World championships. It’s the first time we’ve won a medal at an Olympic event, and it’s the first time that a female athlete has won a medal.

“All of those are great things not just for her, but also for Irish swimming. Back at home, with Irish athletes in the second day of the Irish National short course championships in Dublin right now, we hope that the performances here help inspire them to some great performances there too,” said Rudd.