Klete Keller, an American Olympic gold medalist, has been charged by the Justice Department over his role in last week's insurrection at the US Capitol.

Keller, 38, secured two relay gold medals in the 2004 and 2008 Olympic Games when he was part of the US team alongside Michael Phelps.

He has been charged with knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building, disorderly conduct and impeding law enforcement on a day when five people lost their lives after pro-Donald Trump supporters stormed the Capitol.

Keller was identified wearing a Team USA jacket in a video posted on social media after the FBI pleaded with the public for information.

"First off, I strongly condemn the actions of the rioters at the U.S. Capitol," wrote Sarah Hirshland, CEO of the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee, on Twitter.

Olympic gold medal swimmer Klete Keller has been identified in this video. The athlete, who was spotted in this clip by former teammates, was wearing a U.S. Olympic team jacket. pic.twitter.com/SL1gUpSiih — 🎙Dr. Comments-A-Lot 🇺🇸🇨🇺 (@WDCreports) January 13, 2021

"At home, and around the world, Team USA athletes are held to a very high standard as they represent our country on the field of play and off," she said. "What happened in Washington, D.C., was a case where that standard was clearly not met."

USA Swimming added: "We respect private individuals' and groups' rights to peacefully protest but in no way condone the actions taken by those at the Capitol last week."

