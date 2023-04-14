Daniel Wiffen sets fourth fastest 1500m freestyle time in the world with gold for Ireland at Stockholm Swim Open

Ireland’s Daniel Wiffen set the fourth fastest ever time in the world for the 1500m freestyle in Stockholm

Ireland’s Daniel Wiffen has set the fourth fastest ever time in the world for the 1500m freestyle when winning the gold medal at the Stockholm Swim Open in Sweden this evening.

The 22-year-old Loughborough-based swimmer swam a blistering 14:34.91 knocking over 15 seconds off his own Irish record of 14:51.79, a time which secured him a silver medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.