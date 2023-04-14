Daniel Wiffen hails 'a great swim' as he sets fourth fastest 1500m freestyle time in the world with gold in Stockholm

Ireland’s Daniel Wiffen set the fourth fastest ever time in the world for the 1500m freestyle in Stockholm

Ireland’s Daniel Wiffen has set the fourth fastest ever time in the world for the 1500m freestyle when winning the gold medal at the Stockholm Swim Open in Sweden this evening.

The 22-year-old Loughborough-based swimmer swam a blistering 14:34.91 knocking over 15 seconds off his own Irish record of 14:51.79, a time which secured him a silver medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The time is the fastest in the World this season. Germany’s Florian Wellbrock is now ranked second on 14:40.18.

Wiffen's time - the fourth fastest ever recorded - is just outside the European record of 14:33.10 and the world record of 14:31.01. It makes the Tokyo Olympian the second fastest European ever over the distance

In winning, Wiffen held off Tokyo 2020 Olympic silver medallist in the event, Mykhaylo Romanchuk of Ukraine in 14:40.21.

During today’s swim, Wiffen also shaved two tenths of a second off his 800m Freestyle Irish record, lowering that from 7:46.52 to 7:46.32. He returns to the pool on Sunday to swim that event.

Yesterday, he posted the second fastest time in the world this season, clocking 3:44.35 in the 400m Freestyle, to break his own 2022 Irish Record of 3:46.22.

A delighted Wiffen commented: "It was a great swim, I was expecting to be pretty fast, I was hoping for sub 14:40.

"I know I did say last week (at the Irish Open Championships) I was going to have a go at the World Record, but I didn’t really believe it, but I guess it nearly came true.

"I’m very happy with the time and I guess we’ll have to see what happens on Sunday in the 800m (Freestyle)," he said.