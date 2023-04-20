| 10.9°C Dublin

Daniel Wiffen eyes historic gold as he leads Irish team for World Championship

Sean McGoldrick

World Number 1 Daniel Wiffen will lead a 12-strong Ireland swimming team at the World Aquatics Championship in Fukuoka, Japan in July. This will be the first opportunity for Irish swimmers to qualify for next year’s Paris Olympics.

Wiffen’s performances at the Stockholm Open last weekend has propelled him to the top of the current world rankings in both the 1500m and 800m freestyle. His 1500m time of 14.33.10 - just shy of the world record of 14.31.01- was the fourth fastest in history.

