Daniel Wiffen eyes historic gold as he leads Irish team for World Championship

World Number 1 Daniel Wiffen will lead a 12-strong Ireland swimming team at the World Aquatics Championship in Fukuoka, Japan in July. This will be the first opportunity for Irish swimmers to qualify for next year’s Paris Olympics.

Wiffen’s performances at the Stockholm Open last weekend has propelled him to the top of the current world rankings in both the 1500m and 800m freestyle. His 1500m time of 14.33.10 - just shy of the world record of 14.31.01- was the fourth fastest in history.

Today’s announcement comes as part of a multi-championships selection for the summer, with 36 athletes named for five separate national teams. The teams for the European Youth Olympic Festival and the Commonwealth Youth Games will be confirmed in the days to come.

Joining Wiffen on the Fukuoka-bound team will be Mona McSharry, the Tokyo 2020 Olympic finalist, Ellen Walshe, a World short course Championship medallist and the exciting talent that is John Shortt, at only 16 years of age, recently wowing the crowd at the Irish Open Championship.

Wiffen said: “Going into the World Championships, I’m definitely hoping to come out with a personal best and I think I can say after my swims at the weekend, being world ranked number one in the 1500m Freestyle, that I would be a World Championship medal hopeful.

“I guess that as a medal has never been won by an Irish athlete at a World Long Course Championship that I’d like to be the first to do that. I’m really looking forward to the team that’s going to Fukuoka.

“It’s going to be a great pre-camp and I can say that my Youtube videos (@WiffenTwins) are going to be very cool, we’ll get everyone involved; a big team will definitely boost the atmosphere and we’ll all be ready to race fast in Japan.”

The team for Fukuoka consists of seven men and five women, with six of the team making a World Championship debut, two of whom are making their first-ever senior National Team appearance for their nation.

Ireland will also enter teams into three key relay events in Japan - the male and female 400m medley relays and the female 400m freestyle relay, with this championship providing one of only two opportunities by which nations can qualify relays for next year’s Olympic Games in Paris.

In addition to Fukuoka beckoning, a home European Championship in front of what will be a packed crowd in Dublin will be all the more exciting now that 19 athletes have been named to the Irish team for the LEN European Under 23 Championships, consisting of three days of racing at the National Aquatic Centre in August.

Several of those athletes named are also nominated to Commonwealth Games Northern Ireland for the Commonwealth Youth Games in Trinidad, and with both events taking place at the same time, such athletes will have decisions to make as to which of the two competitions they will feature in.

With five of the World Championship team travelling back from Japan to compete in Dublin, Irish swimming fans will have a whole host of racing to look forward to right on their own doorstep.

A team of 13 is confirmed for the LEN European Junior Championship in Belgrade, Serbia, and with 18-year-old females added to the programme from 2023 onwards, some athletes will have an additional opportunity to race at this event having felt that last year would have been their last venture at this level.

Eyes will be on rising Irish talent such as Ellie McCartney, Grace Davison and Evan Bailey, with male and female relays again part of the focus in the selectors’ decision making.

Following on from an initial venture back into Open Water racing in 2022, seven athletes will race at the LEN European Junior Open Water Championship in Crete, Greece, later this year, with four such athletes also benefitting from international Open Water racing as part of the LEN Open Water Cup in Piombino, Italy.

Jon Rudd, Swim Ireland’s Performance Director, believes that Irish swimming is in a very good place for a productive summer this year. “We had a very successful and uplifting Trials at the Irish Open Championship in Dublin this month and to be able to name such a long list of athletes to our national teams this summer is extremely pleasing and encouraging.

“The World Championship is an important step in qualifying for and preparing for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and we have a number of names on that roster who can make it through the rounds of racing and feature in the finals where the medals are decided. That is really something to look forward to,” said Rudd.