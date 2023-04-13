Daniel Wiffen breaks Irish record with gold medal in 400m Freestyle at Stockholm Swim Open

30 July 2021; Daniel Wiffen of Ireland after the heats of the men's 1500m freestyle at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre during the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. Photo by Ian MacNicol/Sportsfile

Daniel Wiffen has set a new Irish senior record in the 400m Freestyle on the opening day of the Stockholm Swim Open in Sweden.

The Tokyo Olympian posted a time of 3:44.35, knocking just under two seconds off his own Irish Record of 3:46.22 set at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The time ranks the 22-year-old at number two in the World so far this year, just behind Germany’s Lukas Martens in 3:43.32.

The Loughborough swimmer finished ahead of teammate Felix Aubock (3:44.71) of Austria and Lithuania’s Danas Rapsys (3:46.56).

Wiffen returns to the pool on friday evening for the 1500m Freestyle.