Daniel Wiffen breaks Irish record with gold medal in 400m Freestyle at Stockholm Swim Open

Daniel Wiffen has set a new Irish senior record in the 400m Freestyle on the opening day of the Stockholm Swim Open in Sweden.

The Tokyo Olympian posted a time of 3:44.35, knocking over two seconds off his own Irish Record of 3:46.22 set at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

