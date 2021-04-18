'A Paralympic gold isn’t viewed the same as an Olympic gold medal and that’s a sad fact'

Picture the girl, 14 years old, the night before her first date with the friend of a friend. Ellen Keane is crying, aware that the boy she’s been set up with knows nothing of her disability, the fact that she was born with an undeveloped left arm.

A nervous wreck, she texts him a heads-up to avoid any awkwardness the next day and, as the seconds tick by before his response, she’s picturing the worst, the fear of rejection every teenager feels amplified into a stomach-churning, chest-constricting anxiety. But then the text arrives: “Why would that bother me?”

Picture the young woman, going down an escalator in TK Maxx, throwing the usual glances you do at those ascending on the opposite side. She spots one man looking, staring, at her left arm.

There was a time when Keane would avert her eyes, her confidence dropping further through the floor, but this time she stares right back at him, “filled with rage”.

There’s an old line that says you wouldn’t worry so much about what others think of you if you realised how seldom they do, but as a teenager Keane couldn’t comprehend that.

She carried her disability around like a criminal record, something she felt compelled to conceal. It was there, an ever-present burden, in all facets of life. All except one.

Picture the girl, seven years old, at her first swimming gala. In a setting where she could no longer hide her disability, the self-conscious paranoia about it somehow wasn’t present.

“The only time I was every really happy was when I was swimming,” she says. “The more I swam, the more confident I got.”

Outside the pool, she was a master at hiding who she was. A baggy hoodie, a sideways stance, a long-sleeved t-shirt — the techniques were varied but the fear was constant, one that used to dissipate when the Clontarf native walked through the door of her swimming club.

“When I was in my swimsuit I didn’t care,” she says. “That’s the most powerful thing about sport: when you’re in it, you don’t care what’s going on outside of it. You’re so focused on the outcome that the voices in your head quieten down.”

She describes those voices as a “demon”, one that suffocated many social situations during her adolescence. She was a canoe and it was always the approaching wave, the only way to get over it eventually being to face it head-on.

But that came later, many years after Keane established herself as a world-class para-swimmer. She was never a big fan of the work involved in that lifestyle — the early mornings, the countless laps, the restricted social life — but the racing was different. She always loved that.

At 13, she competed in her first Paralympic Games in Beijing in 2008, finishing sixth in the final of the SB8 100m breaststroke, slicing through the same pool Michael Phelps had just weeks before.

“I was so carefree,” she says. “It’s only when you get older and people say ‘it must be really scary’ and that’s when you start talking to yourself, telling yourself it’s scary.”

Through her teens, swimming was a sanctuary from a superficial, judgemental world — or at least that’s how she saw it.

Keane remembers being at boarding school in England with a fellow para-swimmer, Lauren Steadman, and how her peer with the same disability could carry herself with such confidence. “I just wanted to be that carefree,” she says.

But until the age of 19, it was a distant mirage that never materialised. When she started college at DIT, Keane finally decided enough was enough.

“Honestly, I just got sick of feeling like I was unworthy,” she says. “I got sick of putting myself down and that outweighed my fear of people judging me. When I went to college I saw it as a new beginning, a fresh start.”

On day one of her culinary degree, she rolled up her sleeves and let everyone in the class see her arm, expecting it to turn heads.

“I realised then I wasn’t the centre of the universe,” she laughs. “The more you tell yourself people care, the more you actually believe people care, but really people don’t care.”

As she realised that, Keane began to care a lot less in the years that followed. But the voices, the self-doubt, can still manifest in other ways. In her early 20s she progressed rapidly in the swimming ranks and in the build-up to the 2016 Paralympics in Rio, it was clear she had medal-winning potential.

But during that period Keane was “terrified of racing,” and if her coach Dave Malone would prescribe a training set at race pace, those demons would re-emerge.

“I’d tense up,” she says. “I was telling myself all these thoughts that I wasn’t capable.”

Despite that, she produced the goods in Rio, winning Paralympic bronze in the SB8 100m breaststroke. She followed that up with gold at the 2018 Europeans in Dublin and she has won four medals in total at the World Para Swimming Championships.

In recent years she has worked with Kate Kirby, lead psychologist at the Sport Ireland Institute, who has taught her how to keep control of the inner monologue.

“She’s so good in terms of getting me to calm down,” says Keane. “It’s about focusing on positive self-talk, visualisations, really believing you’re capable of doing it.”

By ‘it’, Keane is referring not so much to an outcome but a process — the journey she needs to take over the next four months to produce her best performance at the Paralympics in Tokyo in late August.

Her first big test arrives this week: she will contest two events at the National Team Trials in Abbotstown, which start on Tuesday. Keane hasn’t raced since September 2019, and the past year has been as rocky for her as it has for most others.

When the world went askew in March of last year she acted quickly, scrambling to procure enough gym equipment to keep things ticking over.

She bought a turbo-trainer and climbed aboard each day, cycling for a couple of hours and mimicking her workouts as best she could. She lifted weights in her garden, adding the various contraptions needed to hoist heavy metal when you only possess one forearm.

She spent 76 days out of the water in total, but as hard as that was — the loss of purpose, the slow draining away of motivation — it also rekindled something in her.

“I’d been going through the motions (before), I didn’t know if I wanted to swim anymore or if I enjoyed it,” she says. “When all those things were taken away and I was left alone with a bike, I realised how much I missed it, how much I missed racing.”

As Keane is already classified for the Paralympics, she is not allowed to travel to international competitions in the build-up, with this week’s event — where she will race alongside fellow para-swimmer Nicole Turner, but mainly against the clock — the closest she’ll get.

She spent the last few weeks on a training camp in Fuerteventura in the Canary Islands, where the intensity hit new levels. She trained two or three times each day, with three to four hours of swimming the daily staple.

The only hiccup was when she felt unwell and was forced to self-isolate in her room for 24 hours while awaiting the results of a Covid test, the cause of her symptoms in the end likely related to her period.

She’s 26 now, and as she looks down the tracks to her fourth Paralympics, Keane’s hope is that they won’t be viewed as what so many see them: an afterthought. She has always been quick to raise her voice when she felt Paralympians haven’t got the credit they deserve, and it’s a drum she’ll keep beating until they do.

“A Paralympic gold isn’t viewed the same as an Olympic gold medal and that’s a sad fact I know because Jason Smyth has spent 13 years unbeaten, he’s won every single gold medal and he’s never won RTÉ Sportsperson of the Year.”

She’d like to see more people with disabilities represented in the media, and she hopes to become one of them. As a participant in the Sky Sports Scholars programme, Keane did work experience at their headquarters in London in 2018, which ignited a desire for a career in front of the camera.

If she can achieve it, Keane believes it would inspire others like her to go into that industry and also allow her to affect change in how Paralympic sport is covered.

“There are good people who do talk about (Paralympians) like elite athletes, not like they’re disabled people doing something,” she says.

“We’re not there to inspire you because we’re disabled; we’re there to inspire you with how great our achievements are.”

When she thinks about Tokyo and what she wants from those Games, she’s not afraid to aim high, but as Kirby has taught her, the key is the process — nail that and the outcome might follow.

“I’d love to win a gold medal, all my dreams would come true,” she says. “But if I get a PB and come fourth, yeah, it’d be a bitter pill to swallow, but I’d also be really proud of myself.”

And that would be a triumph in itself.

Ellen Keane is a participant of the Sky Sports Scholars programme — a scheme that has provided funding and a range of support to up-and-coming athletes on their journey to Tokyo.