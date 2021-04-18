| 7.1°C Dublin

'A Paralympic gold isn’t viewed the same as an Olympic gold medal and that’s a sad fact'

Cathal Dennehy

Picture the girl, 14 years old, the night before her first date with the friend of a friend. Ellen Keane is crying, aware that the boy she’s been set up with knows nothing of her disability, the fact that she was born with an undeveloped left arm.

A nervous wreck, she texts him a heads-up to avoid any awkwardness the next day and, as the seconds tick by before his response, she’s picturing the worst, the fear of rejection every teenager feels amplified into a stomach-churning, chest-constricting anxiety. But then the text arrives: “Why would that bother me?”

