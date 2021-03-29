Sweetnam success in Florida

Cork’s Shane Sweetnam scooped the top prize in the $35,000 Bainbridge 1.45m Classic at the Winter Equestrian Festival in Wellington, Florida.

In the 19-horse jump-off he had the target-time of 62.24 set by Canada’s Eric Lamaze and Chacco Kid in his sights. And with the smoothest of runs, Sweetnam and Indra van de Oude Heihoef broke the beam in 61.26 and couldn’t be caught by the rest of the field. Third place went to America’s Jessica Springsteen who clocked 63.10 with Hungry Heart.

The strong Irish contingent have enjoyed great success at the 13-week showjumping tournament which draws to a close next weekend. But in Saturday’s $500,000 Rolex Grand Prix the big bucks eluded them, with Germany’s Daniel Deusser and Scuderia Tobago winning through ahead of Israel’s Daniel Bluman and Gemma W in runner-up spot while Dutchman, Harrie Smolders, finished third with Bingo.

The Irish had to settle for the minor placings, but there is a buzz of excitement about some of the up-and-coming Irish-bred horses they have been producing at the US fixture over the last few months.Bertram Allen’s Pacino Amiro picked up just four first-round faults in Saturday’s Rolex class to finish 12th, while Cian O’Connor’s Kilkenny lined up in 15th place with five faults.

At home, Monaghan man Clem McMahon won the latest leg of the TRM/Showjumpers Club Grand Prix series at Cavan Equestrian Centre partnering Hilton Pacato. And in Maryville, Cork it was army man and reigning National Champion, Capt Geoff Curran, who scooped the honours in the Spring Tour Grand Prix riding the Minister for Defence’s HHS Clinstown.

Online Editors