Star to mount defence from northern conference

Champions Belfast Star will begin the defence of their Super League title from the competition’s new northern conference where they have been drawn against five Dublin teams.

Star will face Éanna, Templeogue, DCU Saints, Killester and UCD Marian twice each – and play teams from the competition’s southern conference once – in a new format introduced for this year only.

Tralee Warriors, who missed out on league victory last season after being docked points over the eligibility of a player, have been drawn with Killorglin, newly promoted Ballincollig, Maree, Moycullen and Neptune.

Following the 16-game regular season, which starts in October, the top two teams from each conference will advance to the semi-finals before a Super League final.

On top of a shortened season, Basketball Ireland have announced a 50 per cent reduction in fees (to €250) to help clubs tackle the financial fallout from Covid-19.

“We have decided to reduce the entrance fees for Super League and Division 1, as we recognise what clubs are going through financially,” said Basketball Ireland CEO Bernard O’Byrne.

The second-tier National Division 1 have also adopted a conference system, with its eight-team northern conference drawing the new trio of Malahide, Titans and Drogheda Wolves against Tolka Rovers, Dublin Lions, LYIT Donegal, Sligo All-Stars and Ulster University.

The southern conference will see new side Killarney Cougars face St Paul’s, Limerick Celtics, Limerick Sport Eagles, Fr Mathews, WIT Vikings, Portlaoise Panthers and IT Carlow.

