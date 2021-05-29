World’s best snooker stars are set for Belfast return

Final call: Judd Trump takes on Ronnie O’Sullivan in the 2019 NI Open fInal at the Waterfront

The world’s best snooker players are on their way back to Belfast for the 2021 Northern Ireland Open.

The world ranking tournament will be staged at the Waterfront Hall in October after its temporary move to Milton Keynes last year due to Covid-19

The Northern Ireland Open is the first of four events in the 2021-22 Home Nations Series and will receive extensive live television coverage on Eurosport.

Judd Trump has won the title in each of the last three years, and remarkably on each occasion he has beaten Ronnie O’Sullivan in the final on a 9-7 scoreline.

An incredibly strong field is once again expected to battle for the Alex Higgins Trophy.

Trump, O’Sullivan, world champion Mark Selby, John Higgins, Neil Robertson, Shaun Murphy and local favourite Mark Allen could all be in the line-up.

A WST spokesman said: “It will be a fantastic thrill for all of the players and fans to bring this great event back to Belfast this year. The Waterfront Hall has gained a reputation as one of the best venues on our global circuit and it is one of those we missed the most.

“We know how passionate the fans in Belfast are about snooker and we are sure they will grasp this opportunity to get back to watching live sport. Tickets are sure to sell fast and the atmosphere inside the Waterfront when the players walk out will be sensational.

“This is a golden era of snooker and the experience of watching the best players live is quite unique.

“The big question this year will be whether Judd Trump can win the trophy for a fourth year in a row, which would be an amazing achievement.”

Tickets are now on sale for the event, which runs from October 10-17 with all details at www.wst.tv/tickets.