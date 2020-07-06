World Snooker Championships could take place in front of spectators later this month

The 2020 World Championship could yet be played in front of an audience at the famed Crucible Theatre later this month as discussions remain ongoing with the UK government around the possibility of safely welcoming spectators.

Proceedings are set to kick off in Sheffield on July 31 as Judd Trump bids for back-to-back titles and fans with tickets are currently being given the option to register interest in attending the snooker showpiece if government regulations allow an audience.

The World Snooker Tour (WST) chairman Barry Hearn remains "determined to explore every avenue" and all ticket holders are being contacted to state whether they want to be considered for a seat in the reduced capacity audience.

Should the WST get the green light to welcome spectators from July 31 to August 16, those in attendance would fall into a rare category getting the chance to experience live sport during an unprecedented health crisis.

"Detailed discussions with the relevant organisations are ongoing and we are determined to explore every avenue," Hearn said. "We realise that to attend the World Championship is a once in a lifetime experience for many fans.

"The highest priority of course is the health and safety of fans and everyone connected with the event, so spectators will only be allowed if we are confident that this priority can be met. But we are working hard towards making this happen if it is possible.

"If there are fans in the arena, they will be witnessing a unique sporting occasion. This would be a golden ticket, for the very lucky few. We have already staged two successful snooker events in recent weeks and led the way in terms of the return of live sport."

