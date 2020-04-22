World Snooker Championship rescheduled for July with Barry Hearn hoping for 'a full crowd as usual'

Most sporting events have been cancelled for the foreseeable future but snooker action looks set to resume over the coming months with the World Snooker Championship rescheduled to begin on July 31 in Sheffield.

World Snooker has announced plans for the World Championship to once again take place in the famed Crucible Threatre from July 31 to August 16 "with a full crowd as usual", subject to government policy amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

It had originally been scheduled to get underway last weekend before the Coronavirus pandemic gripped the world but World Snooker Tour (WST) chairman Barry Hearn is confident that Judd Trump will get the chance to defend his title this summer.

"The world is going through a very challenging period but live sport can be a massive inspiration for the public and can boost morale. This gives fans of top class sport something on their calendar to look ahead to and enjoy for 17 days," Hearn said.

“It is crucial for our 128 tour players to know that we are doing everything we can to get our circuit going again as soon as it is considered safe to do so by the government.

"The players are self-employed and they need opportunities to earn, while we keep the health and safety of everyone involved in an event of this scale as a priority.

“Our sincere hope is that we are able to play the tournament with a full crowd as usual. This event means so much to the fans who have a golden ticket for the Crucible experience, and to the people of Sheffield."

The top 16 seeds earn an automatic place and they will be joined by the 16 players who come through the qualifying rounds, although dates for the qualifiers (which traditionally take place at the English Institute Of Sport in Sheffield) have yet to be confirmed.

Online Editors