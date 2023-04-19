| 10.7°C Dublin

Watch: The moment Kyren Wilson makes 147 break – the 13th in World Championship history

Kyren Wilson celebrates scoring 147 in his match with Ryan Day during day five of the Cazoo World Snooker Championship at the Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Expand

Kyren Wilson produced the first maximum 147 break of the 2023 World Snooker Championship in his opening-round match against Ryan Day at the Crucible.

Welshman Day, the British Open champion, had moved into an early 2-0 lead with a break of 75.

