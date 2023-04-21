| 10°C Dublin

Watch: Ronnie O’Sullivan shrugs off extraordinary act of self-sabotage by Hossein Vafaei in World Snooker Championship

Ronnie O'Sullivan (left) and Hossein Vafaei Expand

Mark Staniforth

Ronnie O’Sullivan shrugged off an extraordinary act of self-sabotage by opponent Hossein Vafaei to deliver a potential knockout blow in the opening session of their so-called grudge match at the World Snooker Championship.

O’Sullivan racked up his 200th Crucible century as part of a ruthless riposte to Vafaei’s pre-match barbs, while the Iranian did himself no favours by smashing the balls from his first break-off in an ill-judged reaction to perceived disrespect shown to him by O’Sullivan performing the same shot in their last meeting two years ago.

