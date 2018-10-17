Watch: Ronnie O'Sullivan produces latest magical 147 clearance in venue he branded a 'hellhole'

Ronnie O'Sullivan was not too impressed with the ambience at the venue hosting this year's English Open snooker tournament, but his annoyance did not seem to affect him as he fired home his latest majestic 147 clearance.

O'Sullivan described the Crawley venue as 'a hellhole' and suggested it 'stank of urine' earlier in the week, but he was in top form as he beat Allan Taylor 4-0 and completed the win with the 15th maximum break of his career.

"Neither of us played well, but my bad was a little bit better than his bad," declared a modest O'Sullivan, as he summed up his performance.

"I did think about it (147 break) from the first red because I thought I've got to try and do something from this match to get myself excited. It went very quiet and the other table stopped, which is the worst thing as it put the pressure on, but I got there."

Watch Ronnie O'Sullivan finish off his 147 below:

