WATCH: Ronnie O'Sullivan fires in another magnificent 147 break - but can't avoid shock defeat
Ronnie O'Sullivan racked up a record 14th maximum break of his career in his first round match at the China Open, but it was not enough to avoid a shock exit in Beijing.
The 42-year-old already held the record for the number of competitive 147s before his clash with Elliot Slessor and pulled off the break after falling 4-0 down in his opening encounter.
The break was not enough for O’Sullivan to avoid a surprise early exit, as he failed in his effort to become the first player to win six major ranking titles in the same season.
Here is the finale of his latest maximum break:
He's done it! Maximum #14 for @ronnieo147!— World Snooker (@WorldSnooker1) April 3, 2018
Sublime... #ChinaOpen pic.twitter.com/w5D5FCGvx4
