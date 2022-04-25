WATCH: Neil Robertson makes 12th 147 break in World Snooker Championship history

Neil Robertson celebrates after making a 147 during the World Snooker Championship at the Crucible Theatre. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Neil Robertson fired the 12th 147 break in World Snooker Championship history in the 19th frame of his second round match against Jack Lisowski.

The Australian punched the air after pulling off the feat, which will net him a share of the £15,000 break prize with Graeme Dott, who scored a 147 in qualifying, as well as £40,000 for achieving it in the tournament's final stages.

"These are very, very special moments... 𝐢𝐭'𝐬 𝐠𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐥𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫"



The Crucible crowd goes wild as Neil Robertson makes his first-ever World Championship maximum 👏@WeAreWST | @nr147 pic.twitter.com/uelCod147N — Eurosport (@eurosport) April 25, 2022

Play briefly stopped on the other table as Anthony McGill and Judd Trump crossed the divide to congratulate Robertson, who pulled level with Lisowski at 10-10 at the mid-session interval.

Crucible Maximums

2022: Neil Robertson v Jack Lisowski, second round

2020: John Higgins v Kurt Maflin, second round, lost 13-11

2012: Stephen Hendry v Stuart Bingham, first round, won 10-4

2009: Stephen Hendry v Shaun Murphy, quarter-final, lost 13-11

2008: Ali Carter v Peter Ebdon, quarter-final, won 13-9

2008: Ronnie O’Sullivan v Mark Williams, second round, won 13-7

2005: Mark Williams v Robert Milkins first round, won 10-1

2003: Ronnie O’Sullivan v Marco Fu, first round, lost 10-6

1997: Ronnie O’Sullivan v Mick Price, first round, won 10-6

1995: Stephen Hendry v Jimmy White, semi-final, won 16-12

1992: Jimmy White v Tony Drago, first round, won 10-4

1983: Cliff Thorburn v Terry Griffiths, second round, won 13-12