Watch: Liang Wenbo blows chance to make two 147 breaks in one match on final black

Liang recorded a maximum in the 10th frame of his first-round clash with Rod Lawler in the Betfred World Championship qualifying tournament.

The world number 19 then had a chance to make an unprecedented second 147 in the 12th frame only to miss when he tried to pot the final black in the top-corner pocket.

"It was a very good chance but it was a pressure black and not a very good angle," Liang told worldsnooker.com