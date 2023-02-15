| 7.7°C Dublin

WATCH: Exasperated Ronnie O’Sullivan almost tipped over edge by cue issues in Ross Muir clash at Welsh Open

The tip's great, it just keeps falling off’

Ronnie O'Sullivan in Llandudno (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Ronnie O&rsquo;Sullivan in Llandudno (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Ronnie O’Sullivan in Llandudno (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Ronnie O’Sullivan in Llandudno (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Onliine editors

Ronnie O'Sullivan claimed he was close to conceding his dramatic second-round match with Ross Muir at the BetVictor Welsh Open after twice losing his tip.

The seven-time world champion overcame the frustrating cue issues and forfeiting a frame due to violating the three-miss rule to scrape into the last 32 with an enthralling 4-3 success.

